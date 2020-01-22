The approach combines virtual impedance and a modified pulse-width modulation strategy to suppress fault currents in grid-connected PV systems.Researchers from the University of Sistan and Baluchestan, in Iran, have suggested a new strategy to mitigating the risk of voltage spikes in the power electronics of small scale generation systems. Such 'overvoltages' - usually caused by short-circuit faults and switching events - can cause significant damage to PV installations. The proposed new approach, which the researchers claim can be applied without additional equipment, combines virtual impedance ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...