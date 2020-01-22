CDC Says Illegal Products Responsible for HospitalizationsHere's some good news for investors in vaping stocks. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently admitted that the rash of lung injuries that started in the summer of 2019 were linked almost exclusively to illegal marijuana vapes, not legal nicotine e-cigarettes.According to the CDC, just one in six of those.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...