Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market opportunity analysis. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a surgical consumables manufacturer based out of the US address key business challenges including expanding business operations across 5 countries in the EMEA region, identifying risk factors involved in the manufacturing of surgical consumables, and understanding unmet opportunities in the market.

The surgical consumables market is expected to witness substantial growth over the coming years, triggered by the rising use of advanced consumables and robot-assisted surgeries. Also, technological advancements and increasing sophistication in medical procedures are expected to open up new opportunities for companies in the surgical consumables market. However, the rising concerns regarding hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are impelling governments to encourage the use of disposable hospital consumables in the US. As such, companies in the surgical consumables market will need to focus on developing reusable or disposable surgical consumables.

Our integrated approach and solutions offered

To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges and devise a robust market expansion plan, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of market trend analysis, risk assessment, market access, and market forecast study. The engagement also involved the validation of gathered data through an additional set of open-ended discussions with industry experts to ensure accuracy.

Results obtained

By leveraging Infiniti's market opportunity analysis, the client in the surgical consumables market gained a better understanding of the target market and growth opportunities. They were also able to adopt new/innovative manufacturing processes, develop actionable strategies for targeted advertising, assess competitors' offerings, and realize profits of over 23%. Want to know other benefits that the client achieved by leveraging our market opportunity analysis solution? Request more info and our experts will get in touch with you with detailed insights.

