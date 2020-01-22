Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues update on InMed Pharmaceuticals (IN)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / InMed has announced that the cannabinoid that is the basis for both its epidermolysis bullosa (EB) and glaucoma programs is cannabinol (CBN). This puts InMed in an attractive position (especially from an intellectual property perspective) as other medical cannabis programs are focused on either tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and/or cannabidiol (CBD) for a variety of indications. Importantly, from a regulatory perspective, CBN is believed to have either slight or no psychoactivity, but it does have a number of beneficial effects including reducing inflammation and intraocular pressure (IOP).

We are maintaining our valuation of C$259m or C$1.50 per basic share (C$1.24 per diluted share). We will review our probabilities of success for INM-755 and INM 088 as the products progress. InMed had C$14.8m in cash and marketable securities at 30 September and we believe this provides a runway into FY21.

Click here to view the full report.

Subscribe to Edison's content to receive reports by email.

All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website.

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Maxim Jacobs, +1 646 653 7027

Nathaniel Calloway, +1 646 653 7036

healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573810/Edison-issues-update-on-InMed-Pharmaceuticals-IN