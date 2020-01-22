As from January 24, 2020, subscription rights (TR) issued by Artificial Solutions International AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until February 7, 2020. Instrument: Subscription Right (TR) ------------------------------------------ Short name: ASAI TR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013647351 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 188800 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from January 24, 2020, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Artificial Solutions International AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until February 26, 2020. Instrument: Paid Subscription Share (BTA) ----------------------------------------------- Short name: ASAI BTA ----------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013647369 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 188801 ----------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------- Mic Code: SSME ----------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 83 00.