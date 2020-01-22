INMED PHARMACEUTICALS

InMed has announced that the cannabinoid that is the basis for both its epidermolysis bullosa (EB) and glaucoma programs is cannabinol (CBN). This puts InMed in an attractive position (especially from an intellectual property perspective) as other medical cannabis programs are focused on either tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and/or cannabidiol (CBD) for a variety of indications. Importantly, from a regulatory perspective, CBN is believed to have either slight or no psychoactivity, but it does have a number of beneficial effects including reducing inflammation and intraocular pressure (IOP).

