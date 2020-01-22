The global two-photon laser scanning confocal microscope market is poised to grow by USD 144 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200122005263/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global two-photon laser scanning confocal microscope market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 109-page report with TOC on "Two-Photon Laser Scanning Confocal Microscope Market Analysis Report by Product (laser scanning confocal microscopes, multiphoton laser confocal microscopes, and spinning disk confocal microscopes), End-User (PB, AR, and CRO), Region (Americas, EMEA, and APAC) and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

https://www.technavio.com/report/two-photon laser scanning confocal microscope-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increase in applications in life science research. In addition, the implementation of innovative technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the two-photon laser scanning confocal microscope market.

There is an increase in the number of life science research projects dedicated for diagnosis of various diseases. Two-photon laser scanning confocal microscopes are used in these projects to image living specimens, both in-vivo and in-vitro, thereby helping researchers to identify novel diagnostic tools for cancer and neurological disorders. For instance, scientists from the National University of Science and Technology MISIS and the University of Calgary, Canada, are using this technique to study the interaction of oncolytic viruses with both tumors and the healthy cells of the body. Thus, the increase in application of two-photon laser scanning confocal microscopes in life science research is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Two-photon Laser Scanning Confocal Microscope Companies:

Bruker

Bruker has business operations under two segments, namely Bruker Scientific Instruments and Bruker Energy Supercon Technologies. The company's key offerings include Ultima IntraVital, Ultima In Vitro Multiphoton Microscope System, and Ultima Investigator.

Danaher

Danaher offers a broad range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites, and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies, and test new drugs and vaccines. The company's key offerings include Leica TCS SP8.

Nikon Instruments

Nikon Instruments operates its business through four segments, namely imaging products business, precision equipment business, healthcare business, and industrial metrology and others. The company offers A1+, a confocal microscope system which provides high-resolution imaging of up to 4096 x 4096 pixels with a galvano (non-resonant) scanner.

Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments operates its business through various segments, including materials and characterization, research and discovery, and service and healthcare. The company offers Dragonfly, a product based on Andor electron-multiplying charge-coupled device (EMCCD) and scientific complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (sCMOS) technologies.

ZEISS

ZEISS has business operations under two segments, namely ophthalmic device and microsurgery. The company's key offerings include LSM 8 family Confocal laser scanning microscopes. The microscopes are provided with optional Gallium-Arsenide-Phosphide (GaAsP) detection and Airyscan.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Two-Photon Laser Scanning Confocal Microscope Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2023)

Laser scanning confocal microscopes

Multiphoton laser confocal microscopes

Spinning disk confocal microscopes

Two-Photon Laser Scanning Confocal Microscope Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200122005263/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

