Elsevier Launches 'AI and Big Data in Cancer,' a New Conference on the Translation of Technology, Data and Analytic Innovations into Clinical Practices and Patient Benefits

Leading experts from cancer centers, start-ups, technology, private equity, innovation centers, pharma and government will gather in Boston, March 29-31, 2020

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AI and Big Data in Cancer: From Innovation to Impact, a new conference from Elsevier, a global information and analytics business specializing in science and health, will bring together experts from all aspects of cancer research and the digital medicine value chain to understand how to translate artificial intelligence and data-driven innovations into new clinical care practices for patients. These leaders, including 2018 Nobel laureate for Medicine, Dr. James Allison, will share pragmatic insights on finding the right partners to move innovations successfully forward.

"It is time to shift our conversation from 'what-technology-can-do' to 'what-medicine-needs' and to raise awareness of what else is necessary to translate an AI-enabled and data-driven innovation into a marketed product," said Dr. Lynda Chin, Conference Chair, Founder and CEO of Apricity Health and Professor at Dell Medical School at the University of Texas, USA. "Understanding what these hurdles are is the first step to overcoming them.

"The aim of this conference is to bring innovators together with stakeholders, from patients, clinicians and developers to regulators, payers and investors, so they can network and identify collaborators who can help them accelerate the translation of their innovation into clinical practices," Dr. Chin said.

Leading voices from the US National Cancer Institute, DARPA, MIT, Harvard Business School, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Harvard, Columbia University Medical Center, Mayo Clinic, Broad Institute, J&J, Third Rock Ventures, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Friends of Cancer Research, Project Data Sphere, AI Global, Google Health, Amazon Web Services, among others will discuss and share insights on topics, including:

Cultivating an AI and data literate generation.

Building customer, business and regulatory trust.

Generating rigorous evidence of clinical validity, health and economic benefits.

Building infrastructure to enable integration, adoption and scale.

Advancing policies to promote innovation.

For a complete list of the speakers and organizing committee, visit the conference website.

"Insights from the program's 40 key opinion leaders will advance the emerging digital medicine industry, building bridges from computer to clinics," said Laura Colantoni, Vice President for Reference Content, Elsevier, and one of the main organizers for the conference. "We are particularly excited about establishing this conference as a venue for successful innovators, influential facilitators, regulators and payers, as well as investors to find, engage and collaborate with clinicians, researchers and patients to accelerate progress in this area. We believe this to be an amazing networking opportunity for all stakeholders in the digital medicine industry and those interested in this whole field."

AI and Big Data in Cancer: From Innovation to Impact will convene on March 29-31, at The Westin Boston Waterfront. Register by January 31, 2020, to save on conference fees. Media interested in attending should register with Christopher Capot at c.capot@elsevier.com or call +1-917-704-5174.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps scientists and clinicians to find new answers, reshape human knowledge, and tackle the most urgent human crises. For 140 years, we have partnered with the research world to curate and verify scientific knowledge. Today, we're committed to bringing that rigor to a new generation of platforms. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 39,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

Media contact

Christopher Capot, Global Communications

Elsevier

+1-917-704-5174

c.capot@elsevier.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/754760/Elsevier_Logo.jpg