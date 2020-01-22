Partners Enable FinTechs to Drive Positive Disruption in Digital Payments Through Agile Technology

i2c Inc., a leading provider of payments processing and digital banking technology, and CashFlows, a consolidated business payment services provider, today announced a new partnership to benefit payment card issuers across Europe. i2c's unique and highly integrated platform enables CashFlows to offer their prospects a broader portfolio of innovative products and services.

i2c brings to the partnership a global, highly configurable and reliable platform that provides CashFlows clients with end-to-end programs support. The unique i2c platform will allow CashFlows clients to quickly bring to market virtually any type of digital banking or payments solution whether credit, debit and/or prepaid programs all from a single platform.

"We have a partner-led go-to-market approach with a focus on shaking up incumbent thinking in the industry," said Jonathan Bennett, Chief Commercial Officer, CashFlows. "i2c shares this approach and a core belief that by combining capability, agility and speed-to-market we can deliver truly differentiated propositions to our joint customers. i2c is a processor that can integrate multiple programs and currencies with marketing programs, reporting capabilities and loyalty programs on a single platform."

"Our partnership with CashFlows is a great example for companies aiming to bring disruption and new solutions to the market and driving the need for a reliable platform from which to launch any type of program from anywhere," said Ted Dargan, head of Global Partnerships, Alliances and Initiatives at i2c Inc. "Our partnership serves joint clients who are successfully expanding their programs into new markets today and assures program managers they will have what they need to succeed and grow their business."

About CashFlows

CashFlows' payment solutions enable businesses to accept omni-channel payments from all major card schemes and issue innovative prepaid, credit and debit products to their customer base. At the heart of our operation is our cloud-based platform, providing a flexible and scalable foundation for our services. We tailor our offerings to specific sectors and have a partner-led go-to-market approach. At CashFlows, decision-making is quick, development is collaborative and staff are experts in their fields. CashFlows is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority as an electronic money institution, and is a principal member of Visa, Mastercard and other international card schemes.

About i2c Inc.

i2c Inc. drives innovation to the global digital banking and payments industry with a multi-function payments and digital banking platform built for endless possibilities. Advanced "building block" processing technology at its core provides a vast suite of credit, debit and prepaid solutions -all from a single global SaaS platform. This enables clients to dynamically configure payment solutions with unparalleled flexibility, agility and performance while maintaining highly secure and reliable payments.

Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology helps organizations drive revenue growth, scale and adapt to change while supporting millions of users in more than 200 countries and territories and all time zones. Visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200122005041/en/

Contacts:

Jessica Kersey

Vice President, Marketing Communications

i2c Inc.

+1 650.480.5714

jkersey@i2cinc.com

Chris Boyes

Head of Marketing

CashFlows

+44 (0)1223 550920

chris.boyes@cashflows.com