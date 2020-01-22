BioVentrix, Inc., developer of the first transcatheter device for left ventricular remodeling after a heart attack, today announced the extension of its CE Mark for the Revivent TC Transcatheter Ventricular Enhancement System for heart failure to May 2024.

"The extension of our CE Mark is not only an important milestone for the company, but also validates the need for a novel therapy for patients with left ventricular dysfunction who are among the estimated 10 million people in the European Union suffering from heart failure," said Kenneth Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioVentrix. "It ensures that physicians will continue to have an important, less invasive therapeutic option for these patients."

The CE Mark is issued by the European Commission and allows the device to be marketed throughout EU member nations. BioVentrix received its initial CE Mark in 2016.

Less Invasive Ventricular Enhancement, or LIVE Therapy, uses the Revivent TC System to exclude scar tissue on the left ventricle that has occurred from a heart attack so the healthy portion of the heart can operate more efficiently. Micro-anchors are implanted and designed to remodel the heart to a more normal shape and size and reduce wall stress, which has been shown to improve blood flow throughout the body.1

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), which implants a stent, is considered the standard of care for restoring blood flow to the heart after a heart attack. However, 50 percent of patients treated with PCI still develop large LV scars,2 which cause the heart to dilate. Enlarged LVs are associated with more severe heart failure symptoms, higher mortality and more frequent re-hospitalization.3,4,5 Positive remodeling of the heart has been shown to improve LV function and heart failure symptoms.6,7 The only currently available option is surgical ventricular remodeling, which is highly invasive.

About BioVentrix

BioVentrix is a privately held medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, CA, USA. Its mission is to improve and expand the treatments available for congestive heart failure (CHF) caused by ischemic cardiomyopathy through the development of less invasive, catheter-based approaches.

Note: The Revivent TC System has received the CE Mark and is approved for sale in Europe. It is considered investigational and is not approved for sale in the United States.

Klein P, Ander SD, Wechsler A et al. Less invasive ventricular reconstruction for ischaemic heart failure. Eur J Heart Fail 2019;21(12):1638-1650. Stone GW, Selker HP, Thiele H, et al. Relationship between infarct size and outcomes following primary PCI: patient-level analysis from 10 randomized trials. J Am Coll Cardiol 2016;67(14):1674-83. Hamer AW, Takayama M, Abraham KA et al. End-systolic volume and long-term survival after coronary artery bypass graft surgery in patients with impaired left ventricular function. Circulation 1994;90:2899-904. Axelrad JE, Pinsino A, Trinh PN et al. Limited usefulness of endoscopic evaluation in patients with continuous flow left ventricular assist devices and gastrointestinal bleeding. J Heart Lung Transplantation: the official publication of the International Society for Heart Transplantation 2018;37:723-732. Konstam MA, Kramer DG, Patel AR, Maron MS, Udelson JE. Left ventricular remodeling in heart failure: current concepts in clinical significance and assessment. JACC Cardiovasc Imaging 2011;4(1):98-108. Athanasuleas CL, Buckberg GD, Stanley AW et al. Surgical ventricular restoration in the treatment of congestive heart failure due to post-infarction ventricular dilation. J Am Coll Cardiol 2004;44:1439-45. Di Donato M, Frigiola A, Benhamouda M, Menicanti L. Safety and efficacy of surgical ventricular restoration in unstable patients with recent anterior myocardial infarction. Circulation 2004;110:II169-73.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200122005125/en/

Contacts:

Michelle McAdam, Chronic Communications Inc.

michelle@chronic-comm.com

(310) 902-1274