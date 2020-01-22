DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Director/PDMR Shareholding 22-Jan-2020 / 13:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) c) Initial notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 519 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Deferred Bonus Plan in 2018. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 21 January 2020 was 13,499. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP1.544 519 d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) c) Initial notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 51,025 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan option held by Mr Stapleton as at 21 January 2020 was 1,325,866. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP1.544 51,025 d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Andy Randall b) Position / status PDMR (Managing Director, Autocentres) c) Initial notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 15,598 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan option held by Mr Randall as at 21 January 2020 was 405,337. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP1.544 15,598 d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Group Customer and Commercial Director) c) Initial notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 17,516 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan option held by Ms Bellairs as at 21 January 2020 was 455,161. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP1.544 17,516 d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Paul O'Hara b) Position / status PDMR (Group Property Director) c) Initial notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 4,751 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan option held by Mr O'Hara as at 21 January 2020 was 123,485. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP1.544 4,751 d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim O'Gorman b) Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) c) Initial notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 3,148 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan option held by Mr O'Gorman as at 21 January 2020 was 81,834. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP1.544 3,148 d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Loraine Woodhouse b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) c) Initial notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 24,416 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2018 and 2019. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan option held by Ms Woodhouse as at 21 January 2020 was 634,430. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP1.544 24,416 d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Neil Holden b) Position / status PDMR (Group IT Director) c) Initial notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 2,809 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2018 and 2019. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan option held by Mr Holden as at 21 January 2020 was 72,994. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP1.544 2,809 d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Keith Jones b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Operating Officer) c) Initial notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 7,788 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2019. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan option held by Mr Jones as at 21 January 2020 was 202,363. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP1.544 7,788 d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name David Adams b) Position / status PDMR (Senior Independent Director) c) Initial notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction In respect of the final dividend paid on 17 January 2020, the PDMR acquired shares through participation in the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP1.544 343 d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: DSH TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 Sequence No.: 42087 EQS News ID: 958953 End of Announcement EQS News Service

