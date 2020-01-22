Odyssey Group International, Inc.: Odyssey Group International Initiates Development of Personal Cardiac Mobile Device

Combines High Sensitivity Heart Screening Technology with Convenience of Modern Mobile Technology

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"), a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, today announced that it has entered into a development agreement with the inventor of the current CardioMap technology to design and develop the next generation device.

(Product in development, not yet commercially available)

CardioMap was originally designed for doctor's offices and hospitals, but can be easily transformed for personal use or alternative setting (gyms, spa's, home, ambulatory care and/or clinics). The current technology is much more sensitive and accurate than traditional EKG technology.

Odyssey Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Redmond, commented, "The CardioMap computerized analyzer differs from the traditional ECG analyzers because it is based on a unique approach to ECG signal analysis - the ECG Dispersion Mapping (ECG - DM) method. The DM method uses traditional ECG signals as the way of capturing low amplitude oscillations of surface potentials. Therefore, the result of ECG signal digital processing is not just the traditional ECG data, but a viewable MAP of dispersion changes of the myocardium, which is formed on a computer screen as a so called "CardioMap Image." CardioMap gives the patient and doctor the unique ability to observe the tendencies of changes in the heart's state by analyzing the image sequence. The time it takes to run an ECG and display the 3D heart image is 30 to 40 seconds. We believe these unique differentiators will enable CardioMap Mobile to be well-received in the market and capture share in the $1.5 billion and growing market for ambulatory cardiac monitoring."

The Market for personal mobile health technology that monitors vital signs and works together with smartphones to help overall healthcare is growing exponentially. Odyssey's mobile device, based on its current CardioMap technology, will be specially designed for both individuals and medical professionals. Mobile health solutions and remote monitoring services are connecting physicians and patients. Odyssey is developing a technology that allows you to track the health of your heart anytime, anywhere. It is a unique ECG analysis algorithm and Internet service that makes prompt (as fast as 30 seconds) and extensive analysis of a person's heart health conditions. This analysis is achieved through an examination that measures heart performance and generates visual results as a dynamic, 3D colorful heart portrait.

The highlighted benefits of CardioMap Mobile once fully developed, include:

The Ease of Use and Quick Examination allows for Mass Screening & Monitoring

Improved speed and accuracy in detecting ischemia and other heart and cardiovascular system conditions that cannot be identified with traditional ECG

Faster (results in 30 seconds), portable, easy to interpret, more sensitive and specific than traditional ECG technology - allows for the potential in cutting costs associated with diagnostic, prevention and treatment of heart diseases.

About Odyssey Group International, Inc.

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) is a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions The Company is focused on building and acquiring assets in areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, have a substantial market opportunity and provide solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.

For more information, visit: http://www.odysseygi.com

