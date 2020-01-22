Technavio has been monitoring the global architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market since 2018, and the market is poised to grow by USD 4.69 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market Analysis Report by Product (Software and Services), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growth of the global construction market. Also, increasing investments in intelligent processing are anticipated to boost the growth of the architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market.

Countries such as India, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar are making significant investments in the development of smart cities. For example, with the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Government of Qatar is making substantial investments in the development of mega-stadiums, residential buildings, island resorts, commercial zones, and entertainment districts in the city of Lusail. The city will also have modern transport facilities such as a light-rail system and water taxi facilities. Similarly, the construction industry in developed economies such as the US and the UK is witnessing significant investments and technological innovations in the development of green and sustainable buildings. Therefore, with the growth of the global construction industry, the demand for AEC solutions will increase significantly during the forecast period.

Major Five Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market Companies:

Autodesk Inc.

Autodesk Inc. operates its business through segments such as Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC), Manufacturing, AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT, and Media Entertainment. The company offers a wide range of products for various applications including Asset lifecycle information management, Asset Reliability, Bridge Analysis, Building Design, Civil Design, Construction, Electrical and Instrumentation, Enterprise Interoperability, Hydraulics and Hydrology, Mine Design, Modelling and Visualization, Offshore Structural Analysis, and others.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc. operates its business through segments such as Products and Services. some of the key offerings of the company include Construction management and workface planning software, ConstructSim planner, ConstructSim systems completion, ConstructSim work package server, and ProjectWise construction management.

Dassault Systèmes SE

Dassault Systèmes SE operates in a unified business segment. The segment operates the sale of company's complete software solutions. Optimized Construction is the key offering of the company. The solution leverages the collaborative, cloud-based, integrated BIM environment, project delivery teams to simulate, optimize, and manage prefabrication, on-site assembly, equipment, labor, and costs.

Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE operates the business through segments such as Design, Build, Manage, and Media Entertainment. The company offers a wide range of construction solutions. Some of the key offerings include Allplan Architecture, Allplan Engineering, Allplan Bimplus, and others.

Newforma Inc.

Newforma Inc. operates its business through segments such as Products and Support Services. The company offers cloud-based construction management solutions to streamline RFI, submittal, and document management for architects, contractors, engineers, and owners. ConstructEx is one of its key offerings.

Technavio has segmented the architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market based on the product, deployment, and region.

Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Software

Services

Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

