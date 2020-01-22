GreenPower Motor Company Inc: GreenPower Announces the Appointment of Cathy McLay to Its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSXV:GPV)(OTCQB:GPVRF) ("GreenPower"), a leading all-electric vehicle manufacturer, announces the appointment of Cathy McLay to its Board of Directors.

Cathy McLay was the former Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President Finance and Corporate Services and for a period the Interim Chief Executive Officer with TransLink, a public transit service provider in Metro Vancouver. Cathy McLay previously served in several senior executive roles at Canfor and Howe Sound Pulp and Paper, and currently serves on the boards of Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, Insurance Corporation of British Columbia and Coast Mountain Bus Company. Previously, she served on the boards of Providence Health Care, Transportation Property & Casualty Company Inc., British Columbia Rapid Transit Company Inc., Vancouver Coastal Health and Canfor Asia Corporation. Cathy McLay is an International Certified Business Coach, a fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors Education Program.

"With the pressure on individuals and organizations to reduce its carbon footprint, I'm delighted to be joining such a progressive organization as GreenPower Motor Company, with its commitment to zero emission electric transportation vehicles," commented Cathy McLay.

"We are excited to have Cathy McLay join our Board of Directors given her extensive executive and board experience, and highly relevant leadership in the transit sector," commented Fraser Atkinson, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, "On behalf of the Board of Directors I would like to thank Cathy for joining our Board, and we look forward to her contributions in shaping the direction and future of GreenPower at such an exciting time for our business."

The appointment of Cathy McLay to GreenPower's Board of Directors is subject to the review and approval of her Personal Information Form which she has filed with the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information contact:

Fraser Atkinson

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

(604) 220-8048

GreenPower Investor Relations

Chris Witty

(646) 438-9385

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2020 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE: GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573801/GreenPower-Announces-the-Appointment-of-Cathy-McLay-to-Its-Board-of-Directors