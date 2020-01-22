Alpha North Esports & Entertainment Announces the Battle of Colleges at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium in Utica, NY on February 7th, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / Alpha North Esports & Entertainment ("Alpha") is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a "Battle of the Colleges" Esports tournament, on Friday, February 7th, at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium in Utica, New York. Participating colleges will be competing in Rocket League and Super Smash Bros tournaments for a chance to win up to $5,000.

The Aud is a 3,860-seat multi-purpose arena and is the home arena of the Utica Comets, the AHL affiliate of the NHL's Vancouver Canucks, and Utica City FC of the MASL.

The process for the tournament began with Alpha North hosting Rocket League preliminary rounds online on GamerzArena between January 17, 2020 - January 19, 2020. Of the 16 college teams, 8 have advanced to play at the Adirondack Bank Center on February 7, 2020. The event will begin at 1:00 pm EST. Rocket League will be on the Main Stage and Smash Bros on the opposing end. Doors open at noon.

Schools Participating:

Penn State- Rocket League

Juniata College- Smash Bros Ultimate

Syracuse University- Rocket League

Central Connecticut College- Smash Bros Ultimate

University of Rochester- Rocket League

SUNY Canton- Smash Bros Ultimate

Farmingdale State- Rocket League

SUNY Potsdam- Smash Bros Ultimate

Molloy College- Rocket League/ Smash Bros Ultimate

Elmira College- Smash Bros Ultimate

LIU Post- Rocket League

Randolph Macon College- Rocket League

The event will also feature many great vendors featuring video games, comic books, toys, art, and more. Tickets are on sale now for $10 via the Adirondack Bank Center box office, or online at www.empirestatetix.com, or by calling 315-790-9070. Be sure to catch the action live!

