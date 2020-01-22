Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852147 ISIN: GB0007188757 Ticker-Symbol: RIO1 
Xetra
22.01.20
16:38 Uhr
54,81 Euro
+0,55
+1,01 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
RIO TINTO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIO TINTO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,92
54,93
16:55
54,91
54,93
16:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RIO TINTO
RIO TINTO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RIO TINTO PLC54,81+1,01 %
TRANSITION METALS CORP0,130-3,78 %