Indo Global Exchanges Pte Ltd: Indo Global Exchange(s) Pte Ltd Announces Acquisition

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / Indo Global Exchange(s) Pte Ltd (OTCPINK:IGEX) announces the acquisition of Florida based MyoCore Sports, a leading performance nutrition brand. MyoCore has domestic placement as well as a strong international presence throughout Australia and Central America.

Under the terms of the deal, Indo Global Exchange(s) Pte Ltd acquired MYOCORE's intellectual properties, manufacturing and distribution agreements.

In addition to MyoCore's leading products such as Hyperdrine 24/ 7 and CreaCore , they have been involved with extensive research in the cannabis space. The research is specifically focused on Sports Performance, analytical testing and compliance.

Stated CEO, Leonard Armenta: "We are very excited with the outcome of the negotiations to acquire MyoCore. We know with their extensive book of business internationally, this will bring great value to our shareholders and with my contacts, we can expand even further both internationally and domestically."

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Leonard Armenta

igexotc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Indo Global Exchanges Pte Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573811/Indo-Global-Exchanges-Pte-Ltd-Announces-Acquisition