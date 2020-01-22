The 25 MW/52 MWh battery at the Lake Bonney wind farm is in the final stages of testing. Once operational, the big Tesla battery will supply the electric carmaker's Australia EV supercharger network with renewable electricity.From pv magazine Australia. Infigen Energy's utility scale energy storage facility, near its Lake Bonney wind farm in South Australia, is getting ready to assume a major role in the decarbonization of the nation's main grid and its road transport sector. The 25 MW/52 MWh Tesla Powerpack battery will increase retail electricity market competition and supply the Tesla Australia ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...