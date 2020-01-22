Interstate Electrical Services Corporation: Interstate Electrical Services Launches First Registered Apprentice Program for Manufacturing Assemblers in Massachusetts

A Range of Industries Rely on Manufacturing Assembly Skills, But Workers Are Scarce



BILLERICA, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / Interstate Electrical Services Corp. recently debuted the first apprenticeship program in Massachusetts specifically designed for manufacturing assemblers in the electrical field. Interstate's new Team Assembler Electrical Apprentice Program expands opportunities for potential employees to learn in-demand skills while receiving hands-on training, benefits, and income.

Participants who complete the Team Assembler Electrical Apprentice Program earn an Assembler Certificate, which is officially registered with the state of Massachusetts. The one-year apprentice program requires 2,000 on-the-job hours and 150 classroom hours.

"Interstate is proud to be building the bones of the Team Assembler Electrical Apprentice Program, empowering not only our employees and the services we provide, but also the Commonwealth of Massachusetts," says Luiza Mills, Vice President of Human Resources at Interstate. "This initiative enables us to combat the talent gap for general labor in the trades and manufacturing while providing a new path to a promising career for people from diverse backgrounds."

Over the past decade, Interstate has initiated a robust manufacturing and prefabrication operation, completing many of the pre-assembly of parts & components and non-install related tasks (that electricians would traditionally perform in the field) offsite for increased efficiency. The work is performed at Interstate's purpose-built 100,000 square foot, UL-approved Operations Center. The Lean Construction manufacturing methods adopted by Interstate result in higher productivity and efficiency, UL-quality control, and safer, more dependable work conditions for employees.

Once an apprentice completes the program and becomes a Registered Assembler, opportunities for career advancement range from completing the four-year electrical apprenticeship program to becoming a production area supervisor. Skills obtained through the program are transferable to the benefit of any employer in the state that relies on manufacturing.

About Interstate Electrical Services

Founded in 1966, with headquarters in Massachusetts and offices in Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont, Interstate employs more than 600 employees and provides electrical construction, design/build and electrical services - including 24/7 emergency service - to commercial customers of all sizes.

