North America Frac. Sand Inc. / Voycare: NAFS/Voycare Announces Appointment of New Directors

COVINA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / North America Frac Sand Inc. (OTCPINK:NAFS) ("NAFS" or the "Company"), also known as Voycare, a medical tourism service provider in California with combined revenues close to $10 million in the last 2 years through its subsidiary HTT & CTT Inc., is excited to announce Mrs. Hong Chen as the new Chairwoman and CEO, and Xuemei Li as the new Secretary of the Board and COO of the Company.

"It's a new year with new changes and a new direction for our company," said Chen, the newly appointed Chairwoman and CEO, "We look forward to sharing more exciting news with our shareholders as we keep working on consolidating our financials, completing an audit and getting the company current."

Xuemei Li, the new Secretary of the Board and COO added, "Our teams in the U.S. and China have been working very hard to grow our medical tourism portfolio aimed at the growing Chinese and Asian markets currently spending billions of dollars each year in overseas medical care. Whether it's IVF or cancer treatments, the U.S. has some of the best medical facilities in the world and its our mission to help overseas patients gain access to such quality care."

About NAFS/Voycare

(www.voycare.com) NAFS/Voycare (NAFS) is a California based medical tourism service provider helping overseas patients gain access to quality health care primarily in the fields of oncology, in vitro fertilization, cosmetic surgery and wellness. Voycare's executive team has over 20 years of cross border tourism experience, specifically servicing Chinese outbound travelers to North and South America.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains certain forward-looking information. All information, other than information regarding historic fact that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future is forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or modify such forward-looking information, either because of new information, future events or for any other reason. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Contact Information

North America Frac Sand Inc./Voycare

info@voycare.com

www.voycare.com

SOURCE: North America Frac. Sand Inc. / Voycare

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573776/NAFSVoycare-Announces-Appointment-of-New-Directors