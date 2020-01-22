The global automated suturing devices market is poised to grow by USD 151.29 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The increasing number of surgical procedures and growing adoption of MI surgeries are anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The prevalence of chronic conditions such as heart attacks due to unhealthy eating habits and sedentary lifestyle is increasing. The increase in chronic conditions has led to an increase in MI surgeries such as gynecologic surgeries, endoscopic surgeries, appendectomy surgeries, plastic and reconstructive surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, and laparoscopic surgeries. Patients are more inclined to undergo MI surgeries as they are less painful and allow them to get back to the normal life much faster than compared to traditional surgical procedures. This, in turn, is leading to an increased demand for advanced techniques and devices such as automated suturing devices as they enable efficient healing of wounds post-surgical procedures. They are also used post Caesarean sections to reduce maternal blood loss. Thus, the increasing number of surgical procedures are expected to drive the demand for automated suturing devices leading to market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Automated Suturing Devices Market Companies:

Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Endo-bariatric, Surgical, and Other. The company enables advanced endoscopic surgery by allowing physicians to place full-thickness sutures through a flexible endoscope.

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers Fixate, which is a semi-automatic suturing system. It is designed to secure spinal cord stimulator leads and pain pump catheters.

Ethicon

Ethicon is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Energy sealing and dissecting, Surgical stapling, Wound closure, and Adjunctive hemostasis. The company offers PROXISURE, which enables precise suturing in tight spaces.

Medtronic

Medtronic is headquartered in Ireland and offers products through the following business segments: Cardiac and vascular group, Minimally invasive therapies group, Restorative therapies group, and Diabetes group. The company offers Endo Stitch, which makes the endoscopic suturing and tying of intracorporeal knots easy.

Automated Suturing Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Reusable

Disposable

Automated Suturing Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

