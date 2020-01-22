Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

HEADLINE: Third Interim Dividend

The Directors have declared a third interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2020 of 2.55p per Ordinary Share payable on 13 March 2020 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 31 January 2020. This represents an increase of 2.0% over the first and second interim dividends for the current year and an increase of 4.1% over the third interim dividend declared last year. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 30 January 2020.

This dividend reflects the Directors' intention for the total dividends for the year to grow at above the rate of inflation.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

22 January 2020