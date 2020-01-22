Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.01.2020 | 16:22
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, January 22

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

HEADLINE: Third Interim Dividend

The Directors have declared a third interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2020 of 2.55p per Ordinary Share payable on 13 March 2020 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 31 January 2020. This represents an increase of 2.0% over the first and second interim dividends for the current year and an increase of 4.1% over the third interim dividend declared last year. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 30 January 2020.

This dividend reflects the Directors' intention for the total dividends for the year to grow at above the rate of inflation.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
22 January 2020

© 2020 PR Newswire