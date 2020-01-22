Medical technology company emphasizes commitment to value-based healthcare by combining electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) with registries, treatment planning and image data generated by its software tools

Brainlab, the digital medical technology company, announced the recent acquisition of VisionTree Software, Inc., a San Diego based company that develops cloud-based, patient-centric data collection and health management solutions. The acquisition re-emphasizes the Brainlab commitment to quantifying medical procedure outcomes by taking a closer look at patients' quality of life and condition after treatment. Brainlab investment into integrating objective measures into critical interventions follows the trend acknowledged by payers and providers from a fee-for-service towards a fee-for-value healthcare system.

Brainlab software today is digitally entrenched in a growing number of critical treatment workflows, generating a unique array of structured, validated, digital data. This workflow data is correlated with detailed anatomical data, stemming from the unique anatomical mapping capabilities of Brainlab. The results are powerful clinical registries with a wealth of otherwise hardly accessible data.

This effort is now enhanced by VisionTree in three ways:

The company's extensive experience in providing tools and standardized forms for collecting granular and well-structured outcomes data directly from consenting patients: More than 600 global healthcare providers and 2.5 million patients already rely on the VisionTree ePRO technology The VisionTree Optimal Care (VTOC) platform has proven integration capabilities with leading electronic health record (EHR), research and registry platforms VisionTree technology will allow the capture of semantically structured data otherwise only available in text format by using point-of-care electronic forms i.e. patient demographics during patient admission entered on a tablet PC

The established ePRO solution will complement the Brainlab cloud-based infrastructure and registry solution aiming to deliver patient engagement and even more comprehensive quality reporting. This will not only increase the quality and depth of data, but also further automate the data collection process while widening the company's reach. Brainlab is committed to establishing a digital benchmark for medical data registries including medical image data to create a new standard for quality of care, quality control and research.

"I believe that patient data must ultimately be controlled by the patient. The acquisition of VisionTree adds a tool to our portfolio that will give the patient more control over the data that is generated by our systems for the benefit of better treatment," said Stefan Vilsmeier, Brainlab President and Chief Executive Officer.

Brainlab will continue to invest in the VTOC platform aiming to facilitate data collection across all available sources including smart devices and wearables. At the same time, Brainlab will further enhance the VisionTree patient portal and enable patients to control the handling and processing of their data. By combining VTOC with its unique software ecosystem, Brainlab plans to offer streamlined and paperless workflows that combine patient-reported outcomes with anatomical information, treatment plans and surgical events to its more than 5,000 customers worldwide. Such unique aggregation of information along the digital data journey will open up new horizons for registries, clinical trials and all clinicians that believe in the potential of big data to improve treatments.

About Brainlab

Brainlab, headquartered in Munich, develops, manufactures and markets software-driven medical technology, enabling access to advanced, less invasive patient treatments.

Core products center on information-guided surgery, radiosurgery, precision radiation therapy, digital operating room integration, and information and knowledge exchange. Brainlab technology powers treatments in radiosurgery and radiotherapy as well as numerous surgical fields including neurosurgery, ENT, CMF, spine and trauma.

Privately held since its formation in Munich, Germany in 1989, Brainlab has more than 12,850 systems installed in over 100 countries. Brainlab employs almost 1,400 people in 18 offices worldwide, including more than 420 research and development engineers, who form a crucial part of the product development team.

About VisionTree Software Inc.

VisionTree Software, Inc. is a company developing solutions for cloud-based, patient-centered health electronic medical records, communication and population health data management systems. The VisionTree Optimal Care (VTOC) patient data management and workflow platform is MACRA compliant as a modular EHR.

The VTOC platform is used for multi-center research, registries and population health initiatives across multiple domains. The VisionTree customer base consists of leading academic and community centers, research organizations and medical societies globally including 17 of the top 20 U.S. News and World Report hospitals.

