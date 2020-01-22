Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JL3L ISIN: GB00B11FD453 Ticker-Symbol: M7K 
Berlin
22.01.20
08:08 Uhr
0,920 Euro
+0,005
+0,55 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MISSION GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MISSION GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MISSION GROUP
MISSION GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MISSION GROUP PLC0,920+0,55 %