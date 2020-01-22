MISSION's full year trading update confirms that the group performed in line with market expectations, with the last weeks of the year particularly busy. Working capital is therefore likely to have increased net debt to more than the £2.1m previously anticipated by the market, but still within the 0.5x net debt/EBITDA target. Management continues to expect the group to be net cash positive by end FY20e, despite higher investment in both technology and geographic expansion. Unchanged market forecasts for FY20 and FY21 show good progress at revenue and margin levels. The valuation remains at a sizable discount to peers.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...