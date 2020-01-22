Technavio has been monitoring the global chainsaw market since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by USD 328.69 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Chainsaw Market Analysis Report by Product (Gas-powered and Electric-powered), by End-user (Commercial and Non-commercial), by Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023

The increasing deforestation due to rising demand for commodities and growing consumer preference for cordless chainsaws are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The growing population worldwide and rising demand for agricultural commodities such as soybeans, palm oil, and wood products in countries such as Brazil, Colombia, and Indonesia has propelled the need to create arable land by clearing the forests or deforestation. The rate of deforestation in Brazil has increased since 2014. Forest areas are being cleared to expand the grazing land to cater to the growing demand for products such as meat and milk as well. The rate of deforestation has further increased owing to the illegal supply of rare varieties of wood such as rosewood, mahogany, and teak along with the rise of slash and burn agriculture. All these factors have led to an increase in the demand for chainsaws as a tool for felling, cutting, and bucking of trees. Thus, the growing demand for portable chainsaws as a power tool for cutting wood due to increasing deforestation is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Chainsaw Market Companies:

ANDREAS STIHL

ANDREAS STIHL is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as STIHL Products and Magnesium Diecasting. The company offers Petrol chainsaws, Special chainsaws, Cordless power systems chainsaws, and Electric-powered chainsaws.

Hitachi

Hitachi is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business units: Automotive Systems, Construction Machinery, Electronic Systems Equipment, High Functional Materials Components, Information Telecommunication Systems, Smart Life Eco-friendly Systems, Social Infrastructure Industrial Systems, and Others. The company offers chainsaws for gardening and forestry applications.

Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group is headquartered in Sweden and operates under various business segments, namely Construction Division, Consumer Brands Division, Gardena Division, and Husqvarna Division. The company offers Casual use chainsaws, All-round chainsaws, Powerful robust chainsaws, Professional chainsaws, and Top handle chainsaws.

Makita

Makita is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Gardening Equipment, Household, and Other Products; Parts, Repairs, and Accessories; and Power Tools. The company offers LXT chainsaws and Gas-powered chainsaws.

Stanley Black Decker

Stanley Black Decker is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Industrial, Security, and Tools Storage. The company offers BLACK+DECKER chainsaws, DEWALT chainsaws, and CRAFTSMAN chainsaws.

Chainsaw Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Gas-powered

Electric-powered

Chainsaw Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

