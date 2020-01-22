Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853219 ISIN: JP3788600009 Ticker-Symbol: HIA1 
Tradegate
22.01.20
16:24 Uhr
37,660 Euro
-0,010
-0,03 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
HITACHI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HITACHI LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,000
37,370
18:26
37,110
37,430
18:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HITACHI
HITACHI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HITACHI LTD37,660-0,03 %