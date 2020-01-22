The Prefilled Syringes Market is Estimated to be Worth Over USD 2.5 Billion by 2030, Claims Roots Analysis

Prefilled syringes present an attractive packaging option that doubles as an easy-to-use drug delivery device, and a product life cycle management tool. Consequently, they have become indispensable within the modern healthcare industry

Various factors, such as rise in prevalence of chronic disorders, growing preference for self-injection, anticipated growth of biologics (including vaccines) and biosimilars markets, potential applications in pen-injectors and autoinjectors, and the increasing focus on the prevention of needlestick injuries, are likely to drive growth within the prefilled syringes market.

Key Market Insights

100 prefilled syringes are presently available / under development

Around 70% of these products have glass barrels. It is worth mentioning that majority (16) of the plastic barrel syringes are fabricated using cyclo olefin polymer.

Around 30 companies claim to manufacture add-on / integrated syringe safety products

Examples of players that manufacture add-on safety devices include (in alphabetic order, no selection criteria) Alfa Corpuscles, Biocorp, Credence Medsystems, Nemera, Schreiner Medipharm and Tip-Top.

In order to gain competitive edge in the market, manufacturers are actively engaged in developing patient friendly products

The report features a detailed competitiveness analysis of the various prefilled syringes, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on the employee size of developer / manufacturer and their respective annual revenues) and key product specifications, such as number of chambers in the barrel, number of needle systems, volume of the barrel, technological advancement / user-friendliness and other distinguishing features.

Close to 90 drugs have been approved in combination with prefilled syringes, over the last seven years

Interestingly, majority (53%) of the abovementioned combination products are antibody-based drug candidates. Currently, the next most popular class of therapeutics is vaccines, representing more than 15% of approved prefilled syringe combination products.

110+ clinical candidates are likely to be developed in combination with prefilled syringes in future

The report features insights on the likelihood of over 250+ marketed products and pipeline candidates, being developed in combination with prefilled syringes. Further, we identified 100+ innovator companies that are likely to enter into partnership with prefilled syringe manufacturers in the foreseen future

Currently, the big pharma focus is on developing prefilled combination products for autoimmune disorders

Insights on the initiatives of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, highlighting their present priorities in terms of therapeutic areas and type of drug product to be developed in combination with prefilled syringes, are available in the full report.

By 2030, prefilled syringes of vaccines and peptide drugs are likely to capture around 40% of the market share

On the other hand, revenues from the sales of prefilled syringe combination products of small molecule and antibody-based drugs, are estimated to grow at annualized rates of 8% and 5.9%, respectively.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players engaged in the manufacturing of prefilled syringes, across the globe?

What are the prevalent trends within the prefilled syringes market?

What are the current regulatory requirements for securing marketing authorizations for prefilled syringe combination products, across different countries?

What technological advances have taken place in the prefilled syringes market?

What are the key growth drivers within the prefilled syringes market?

Who are the key contract service providers in this domain?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the prefilled syringes market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Target therapeutic area

Autoimmune disorders



Infectious diseases



Neurological disorders



Blood disorders



Oncological disorders



Psychiatric disorders



Respiratory disorders



Cardiovascular disorders



Metabolic disorders



Ophthalmic diseases



Orthopedic disorders



Others

Type of syringe

Specialty syringes

Type of syringe barrel material

Glass



Plastic

Number of barrel chambers

Single chamber



Dual chamber

Key geographical regions

North America



Europe



Latin America



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, over time, the demand for prefilled syringes has increased in the developing geographies as well, particularly within the BRICS nations. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Matthew Young (Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Oval Medical Technologies)

(Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Oval Medical Technologies) Anonymous (Chief Executive Officer, Small Medical Device Company)

Kirti Maheshwari (Chief Technical Officer, Intas Pharmaceuticals)

(Chief Technical Officer, Intas Pharmaceuticals) Gregor Kawaletz (Chief Commercial Officer, IDT Biologika)

Kevin Cancelliere and Tibor Hlobik (Marketing Directors, West Pharmaceutical)

and (Marketing Directors, West Pharmaceutical) Marco Pederiva (Marketing & Sales Director, Lonstroff)

(Marketing & Sales Director, Lonstroff) Anonymous (Design Director, Large Design Company)

The research covers profiles of key players (listed below), featuring an overview of the companies, their financial information (if available), information on their product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Becton Dickinson

West Pharmaceutical

Gerresheimer

Ompi

Schott

Nipro

WEGO Prefills Pharmaceutical Packaging

Taisei Kako

Terumo

Aguettant

Arte

JO Pharma

Pfizer Injectables

Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass

Shandong Zibo Minkang Pharmaceutical Packing

Vetter Pharma

