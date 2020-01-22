Tryg A/S will distribute a special dividend in the amount of DKK 1.65, effective January 23rd, 2020. An adjustment to the price of the security will be made prior to market open on the ex-date for only the amount of the special dividend, which may result in a change to the divisor. If you have questions regarding these changes, please contact Nasdaq Global Index Services Team at the Toll Free Number - Calling in the US - + 1 844 7170708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or at IndexServices@nasdaq.com. To access the Global Index Watch website, click the following link https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/.