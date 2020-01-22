MintDice is Leading the Future of Online-Based Casinos

WILLEMSTAD, CURAÇAO / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / The gambling industry has taken the center stage and became one of the world's oldest industries, which is still gaining huge market traction and interest at the moment.

As an aspect of it, online gambling is becoming one of the world's fastest-growing markets - particularly now when mobile Internet service is accessible to an ever-greater percentage of the world's population, at the center of it all - the Internet value, known as blockchain technology.

Blockchain is a ground-breaking technology that is originally associated with cryptocurrencies, but for now, many other industries are interfacing this technology to lead the industry's 4.0 age.

The history of betting has found its root in the early days of human existence, dating far back from ancient China, where traces of primitive games of chance were found on tiles, to Egypt, where the oldest known dice were excavated. From scenes in Greek to Roman pottery, giving us a suggestion that betting on animal fights was normal and that animals were trained for that sole purpose.

Today, blockchain is fine-tuning this industry with the latest innovations. MintDice, a fully-featured online cryptocurrency casino has leveraged on this innovation to bring beauty to the gambling community and the industry at all.

The framework behind MintDice Casinos

Cryptocurrency casino service MintDice is an online Bitcoin casino that provides players with the option of playing and investing with a diverse range of cryptocurrencies. The design is built on a modern level of both security and confidence, driven by a trustless blockchain-based betting algorithm.

Decentralization has brought a new phase to online casinos. In this age of a big virtual gaming transition, MintDice is taking the lead. The MintDice casino has several cryptocurrencies available, including Zcoin, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Dogecoin, NEO, Decred, etc. MintDice's core mission is to provide a fun and social gambling service that captures everybody's interest throughout the gaming community

MintDice's missions and goals are community-centered and innovation-focused.

At the apex of MintDice's values and focus is the community. The project is poised to bring the best gaming experience across this industry while maintaining a fun-filled adventure for everyone. CEO of MintDice, Bryce believes that embracing the right community approach and improved innovative features are essential in this journey. He further reiterated that:

"We are relatively new to the scene in what seems like a somewhat sleepy market but we are slowly gaining interest that is fairly apparent on our backend sheets and trust in the community."

Even though it is relatively new to the scene, MintDice has already gained a reputation as the world's leading Bitcoin Casino for 100% provably fair gaming technology with Bitcoin Dice, Slots, Plinko and other sports, mainly due to its ability to gain access to a new level of trust amongst gamers and virtual casinos.

Existing challenges of online casinos

The biggest issue faced in any casino activity is trust in the system and the trust of the players. Difficulties occur because of the closed sourced algorithms and the lack of integrity testing capacity. The history of using illegal casinos has tragic implications, which could lead to a lack of transparency, difficulty in winning, risk of handling personal data by third parties and problems with the fund's withdrawal.

Blockchain technology brings out transparency and helps to solve these impending issues in the work of online casinos. A decentralized data registry is immutable and thus cannot be fabricated or manipulated in any sort; it is much safer and more reliable. MintDice architecture is wired to face these challenges.

The MintDice Solution

At MintDice, the ledger tracks all bets, transfers, and purchases on the site and is open to any person in a decentralized manner. For gamers, there is a wide range of common games available. The platform is designed in such a way that all information about rates and payments are registered in the blockchain in real-time.

Mintdice's benefits include unrestricted transfers, the lack of need to move personal data, and a shared register without intermediaries and extra commissions. Additionally, the platform provides investors with an option to earn an expected 7.5 percent per annum earnings rate, based on gambling performance.

This provides innovation in an even more risk-free way to profit and as well a way to win in a user-friendly ecosystem. The incentives of a Masternode/Staking incentive of MintDice presents an opportunity where players take part in cooperative Masternode pools at a rate relatively affordable and receive commission payouts of Bitcoin casino that rely on invest ability.

As the new decade comes to fruition, it brings a lot of perspectives. MintDice dedicated team is constantly rallying behind the project to make the new year a memorable, fun-filled adventurous voyage for all the gamers on its board.



Contact:

Bryce Daifuku

support@mintdice.com

SOURCE: MintDice

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573831/MintDice-is-Leading-the-Future-of-Online-Based-Casinos