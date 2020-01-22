Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, January 22
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc
HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 22 January 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 50,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 624p per share.
Following this transaction, the Company has 19,132,805 ordinary shares held in treasury and 176,533,929 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
22 January 2020
