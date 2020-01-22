Capgemini SE: Capgemini named on CDP's prestigious 'A List' for leading effort to address climate change

Media Relations:

Capgemini named on CDP's prestigious 'A List' for leading effort

to address climate change

Paris, January 22, 2020 - Capgemini has been commended for its climate action this year, achieving a place on, global environmental impact non-profit, CDP 'sprestigious 'A List' for climate change.

Joining the A list recognizes Capgemini's commitment to climate change issues as part of its Architects of Positive Futures ambition. Achieving a place on the A-list is a significant endorsement of Capgemini's environmental sustainability strategy to decarbonize its operations through continuously improving energy efficiency, reducing the carbon footprint of its services and processes, and setting ambitious emissions reductions targets in line with climate science.

This recognition places the company as one of small number of high performers out of the 8,400 who responded to the CDP's disclosure requests.

Paul Hermelin, Chairman and CEO of the Capgemini Group said: "Business has a critical role to play in stabilizing global warming - the climate crisis must be the next catalyst for widespread reinvention and transformation. This is why we have made tackling climate change issues a number one priority for us and we are delighted to have been recognized for our approach by the CDP. This recognition reflects our active commitment toward the Net-Zero Economy. As a leading responsible company, we aim to leverage our expertise, innovation and technology to also help our clients transform for a sustainable future."

The CDP's annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. Capgemini was recognized in a detailed and independent review that considers issues such as awareness and management of climate change risks and how organizations demonstrate best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

Capgemini's improved score recognizes the robust approach taken to manage climate-related risks, as well as the huge progress the company has made in cutting its greenhouse gas emissions. Capgemini met its 2020 carbon reduction targets two years ahead of schedule, with significant investments made in improving energy efficiency, switching to renewable energy sources and reducing business travel. The company continues to progress towards its 2030 science-based targets.

The achievement also recognizes the efforts the company has made to engage with clients on the topic of carbon reduction and embed sustainable transformation into its services. At the recent World Climate Summit , in December 2019, Capgemini presented its insights on how organizations must innovate toward the Net-Zero Economy and strategies to achieve a 45% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 - and net zero emissions by the middle of this century.

Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP, said: "Congratulations to the companies that achieved a position on CDP's A List this year, for leading in environmental performance and transparency. The scale of the business risks from the climate emergency, deforestation and water insecurity are vast - as are the opportunities from addressing them - and it's clear the private sector has a vital role to play at this critical time. The A List companies are leading the market in corporate sustainability, tackling environmental risks and setting themselves up to thrive in tomorrow's economy."



The Climate Change A List is published by CDP each year, alongside the A Lists for leadership on protecting forests and water security.



The full list of companies that made this year's CDP Climate Change A List is available here, along with other publicly available company scores: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores





Note to editors

The full methodology and criteria for the Climate Change A List are available on CDP's website at: https://www.cdp.net/en/guidance/guidance-for-companies under 'CDP scoring methodologies 2019'.





