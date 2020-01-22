Increase in the installed base to almost 2,700 units

Strong growth in activity on the Group's 3 key markets: China (+28%), USA (+19%) and France (+17%)

Steady increase in Services activity: +6%

Massive adoption of Aixplorer MACH 30, accounting for 82% of Product sales in 2019 (excl. China)

US group Hologic now has an 80.85% stake in the Company following the tender offer

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814, PEA-PME eligible), a company specializing in ultrasound medical imaging, today announces its sales for the 4th quarter and full year to December 31, 2019.

Michèle Lesieur, Chief Executive Office of SuperSonic Imagine, says: "I am pleased with the sales performances recorded over the last year, with strong sales growth on our three key markets that are China, France and the United States. China is continuing to record solid double-digit growth quarter after quarter. Thanks to the introduction of Aixplorer MACH 30, we have seen a return to buoyant growth in the United States and France. Moreover, the Hologic group's acquisition of a stake in our Company will enable us to strengthen our position and visibility in the United States, where I firmly believe we will record strong growth in 2020

In millions of euros 2019 2018 Change Products 5.122 4.213 +22% % of total sales 85% 84% Services 0.916 0.817 +12% % of total sales 15% 16% 1st quarter sales 6.038 5.030 +20% Products 4.783 5.274 -9% % of total sales 83% 86% Services 0.972 0.877 +11% % of total sales 17% 14% 2nd quarter sales 5,754 6,150 -6% Products 5.498 4.375 +26% % of total sales 85% 81% Services 0.950 1.003 -5% % of total sales 15% 19% 3rd quarter sales 6.448 5.378 +20% Products 7.137 6.791 +5% % of total sales 87% 88% Services 1.034 0.942 +10% % of total sales 13% 12% 4th quarter sales 8.171 7.732 +6% Products 22.540 20.653 +9% % of total sales 85% 85% Services 3.871 3.637 +6% % of total sales 15% 15% Total 2019 sales 26.411 24.290 +9% Other revenues 0.343 0.338 +1% Total 2019 revenues 26.754 24.628 +9%

Unaudited data. NB (*): this revenue is non recurrent by nature and is not part of the Company's core business.

Q4 2019 sales

SuperSonic Imagine recorded sales of €8.171 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, up +6% on the figure for the fourth quarter of 2018 (€7.732 million).

Product sales were up +5% at €7.137 million (vs. €6.791 million), while Service sales increased by +10% to €1.034 million (vs. €942 thousand), accounting for 13% of quarterly sales.

Q4 2019 sales saw contrasting fortunes for SuperSonic Imagine's key markets:

on the one hand, China the Group's leading market with 42% of quarterly sales saw its sales momentum continue, with revenues up +19%.

on the other hand, sales were down in Europe (-21%) excluding France, where activity was stable. This negative growth was the result of a substantial fall in sales in the Middle East due to a tense political and economic situation.

lastly, there was a second straight quarter of buoyant sales growth in the Americas, +58%, with the US market alone recording growth of +73%.

FY 2019: strong growth in activity on the Group's 3 key markets

SuperSonic Imagine recorded revenues of €26.754 million over 2019 as a whole, up +9% on the previous year.

Product sales increased by +9% to €22.540 million. 15 months after the marketing of the Aixplorer MACH 30 platform began, the result has been extremely positive, with a rapid switchover of sales to this new product in all countries in which it has been certified.

At the same time, Service sales continued their steady increase and reached €3.871 million, up +6% on the previous year, and thus accounted for 15% of total sales, the same as in 2018 and up on the 2017 figure of 12%. This growth is the result of a steady increase in the installed base of Aixplorer systems.

On SuperSonic Imagine's 3 key markets, China has confirmed its status as the Company's leading market with strong annual revenue growth of +28% to €12.796 million, the United States also recorded buoyant annual growth (+19% to €3.795 million) marked by an excellent second half, while France recorded strong growth with sales increasing by +17% to €3.530 million.

From a regional standpoint, the EMEA zone saw sales slip 5%, a result of the substantial fall in sales in the Middle East region. In the other two regions, Asia recorded growth of +19% and the Americas +9%.

At December 31, 2019, SuperSonic Imagine had almost 2,700 systems deployed worldwide, thus representing a +16% increase in its installed base.

Next financial press release: 2019 annual results, on March 19, 2020.

About SuperSonic Imagine

SuperSonic Imagine is a medical technology company (Medtech) specialized in ultrasound imaging. The company designs, develops and markets an ultrasound platform whose exclusive ultrafast technology (UltraFast) has given rise to new imaging methods, which have now become standards in the non-invasive care path for the characterization of breast, liver or prostate diseases. The first innovative mode UltraFast is ShearWave elastography (SWE), which allows doctors to instantly visualize and analyze tissue hardness, which is critical information for the diagnosis of many pathologies. To date, more than 600 publications have validated the benefits of its technologies. The latest addition to the Aixplorer range, Aixplorer MACH 30 introduces a new generation of imaging UltraFast allowing the optimization of all innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, UltraFast Doppler, Angio PL.U.S, TriVu. With more than 2,300 ultrasound platforms installed worldwide, SuperSonic Imagine is present in more than 80 countries and its main markets are China, the United States and France. The group's revenues for the 2019 financial year amounted to €26.8 million. SuperSonic Imagine is a company listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI). For more information, visit www.supersonicimagine.fr.

