Friends of Zion Present Award to Vladimir Putin

JERUSALEM, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Evans, on behalf of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center, announced on Wednesday, January 22nd that he will be bestowing the "Friends of Zion Award" to Russian President Vladimir Putin and on behalf of the Russian people, who saved a multitude of Jews during World War II.

President Putin is in Jerusalem for the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, an event titled "Remembering the Holocaust: Fighting Antisemitism," with over forty world leaders. The forum falls on the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

The "Friends of Zion Award" was commissioned by Israel's ninth President Shimon Peres, who served as the first International Chairman of the Friends of Zion, honors world leaders for their support of the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

Nine world leaders have received the "Friends of Zion Award," including: two American presidents: President Trump and 43rd President George W. Bush.

In December 2017, President Donald Trump received the "Friends of Zion Award" in the Oval Office from Mike Evans. The event was attended by Vice President Mike Pence, Senior Advisors Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and faith leaders representing over 150 million Christian globally.

Mike Evans has notified the Russian Embassy in Israel of his decision to honor President Putin, in addition he announced that "Friends of Zion Heritage Center will be building a special exhibition honoring Russia for saving a multitude of Jews during World War II. FOZ is also building an exhibition in honor of President Trump for all he has done to support the State of Israel and combat anti-Semitism," said Evans.

The Friends of Zion Heritage Center is the largest social network organization in the world combatting anti-Semitism. On Facebook alone, they have 69 million followers (Jerusalem Prayer Team).

Located in the heart of Jerusalem, the Friends of Zion Museum brings stories of love and heroism to the world. Magnificently told using ground-breaking technology found nowhere else in the nation, visitors experience the unfolding story as though stepping back in time. Accompanied by a moving original musical score, fantastic surround sound, lighting second-to-none and interactive displays that appear to come to life before your very eyes, the Friends of Zion Museum is a once in a lifetime experience for audiences from around the world. Visitors enter a whole new world, where they meet the biblical figures, academics, businessmen, and military officials who, through their faith, have forged an everlasting bond between the Jewish and Christian peoples.

Mike Evans is a #1 New York Times bestselling author with 100 published books. He is the founder of Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem of which the late President Shimon Peres, Israel's ninth president, was the chair. He also serves as a founding member on the Trump Evangelical Faith Initiative and has 69 million Facebook followers on the Jerusalem Prayer Team.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1080634/Friends_of_Zion_Award.jpg

For more information or interview interest, please contact PR360 at +972-3-5449494 or office@pr360.co.il