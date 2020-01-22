Regulatory News:

For its third participation in the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP)*, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) was once again included in the A List, confirming its position as one of the top 2% of companies worldwide with the strongest commitments and best performances in terms of the fight against climate change. This result highlights the credibility of the Company's "2°C roadmap", whose targets were certified in September 2019 by the international Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)**.

In 2019, more than 8,400 companies completed the CDP questionnaire, submitting their "carbon disclosures" to this organization for an independent assessment. This number is up +20% from 2018, with over 50% of the global market capitalization now covered by this initiative.

By maintaining its A List ranking in 2019, Mercialys is one of the 179 most advanced companies worldwide for the fight against global warming. This achievement follows the recognition, also in 2019, from the international Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) that its greenhouse gas reduction targets are consistent with limiting the increase in global temperatures to 2°C, confirming the Company's leadership for sustainable development.

Carbon Disclosure Project: international not-for-profit organization that researches the impacts of leading listed companies each year in terms of CO2 emissions and climate change. The CDP issues an annual questionnaire on specific climate issues, which companies volunteer to take part in, and publishes its findings.

** The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a non-profit organization that assesses, based on criteria defined by scientific experts, the alignment between the greenhouse gas emission reduction targets set by companies and the recommendations of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), in order to ensure that these targets effectively limit the increase in global temperatures to 2°C by 2050 compared with 1990. The SBTi is a collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on retail property. At June 30, 2019, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,123 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 184.3 million on an annualized basis. It owns assets with an estimated value of Euro 3.8 billion (including transfer taxes) at June 30, 2019. Mercialys has had "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2019, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Mercialys registration document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2018 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200122005645/en/

Contacts:

Analysts investors media contact:

Alexandre Leroy

Tel: +33(0)1 53 65 24 39

Email: aleroy@mercialys.com