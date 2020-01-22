Cofense to Host Third Annual Phishing Defence and User Conference in London

Submerge London, Europe's premier showcase for phishing defence, takes attendees on a deep dive into the latest phishing trends with insights from leading experts across the globe

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cofense, the global leader in intelligent phishing defence solutions, today announced registration is open for Submerge London, its international user conference and phishing defence summit. Taking place at the Hilton Canary Wharf from 5-6 May 2020, Submerge London is Europe's premier event for phishing defence and incident response, providing two full days of technical and educational sessions led by industry leaders and security experts.

The third annual conference promises even deeper hands-on content than ever before including more than 20 sessions covering the latest phishing defense strategies and tactics, case studies presented by leading industry professionals and ample networking opportunities with peers from across the world. As with previous years, there will also be a wealth of speaker tracks over the two days, truly submerging attendees into the latest anti-phishing best practices and how they can unlock the power of collective human intelligence to defend against advanced cyber threats.

Those interested in sharing their knowledge and expertise at the event can submit a presentation abstract for consideration through the Call for Speakers submission form, focusing on one of four topics: Innovation in Phishing Awareness; Aligning Phishing Defence to the Business; Phishing Incident Response; or the Phishing Threat Landscape.

"The email security threat landscape is constantly evolving with attackers innovating their way past security controls on a daily basis," said Rohyt Belani, chief executive officer and co-founder, Cofense. "That's why it's important cybersecurity professionals stay ahead of the latest attack vectors and be prepared for threats heading their way. With a 95% recommendation rate from previous attendees, we're thrilled to bring organizations, partners and industry leaders the tools and knowledge they need to ramp up their phishing defence programs."

Submerge London 2020 is open to existing Cofense customers and non-customers. The event is ideally suited for cybersecurity professionals, operators, and decision makers who focus on email security and phishing defence. Early bird registration discounts for Submerge London 2020 are available until 1st March, where tickets are available for £49 - half the regular rate. Those interested in attending can register here and find further information on the event and venue.

About Cofense

Cofense, formerly PhishMe, the leading provider of intelligent phishing defense solutions worldwide, is uniting humanity against phishing. The Cofense suite of products combines timely attack intelligence sourced from employees, with best-in-class incident response technologies to stop attacks faster and stay ahead of breaches. Cofense customers include Global 1000 organizations in defense, energy, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing sectors that understand how changing user behavior will improve security, aid incident response and reduce the risk of compromise.

Media Contact

press@cofense.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1klkN3q4ZE

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/645799/Cofense_Logo.jpg