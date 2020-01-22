Kudelski Group to Address Cybersecurity, Energy and Key Global Issues at the 50th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA, January 22nd, 2020 - As strategic partner of the World Economic Forum, the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), a world leader in digital security, is deeply involved in the 50th Annual Meeting being held in Davos, Switzerland.

"Our involvement with the World Economic Forum since 1999 has helped the Kudelski Group anticipate and adapt to the key developments shaping the economic, political and social landscapes around the world. The Group shares with the World Economic Forum the belief that the world's major challenges can only be overcome through multi-stakeholder effort," said André Kudelski, Chairman and CEO of the Group. "Over the years, the World Economic Forum has become an invaluable platform with which to build strong relationships with clients and strategic partners, as well as with government stakeholders."

This year - in partnership with the Swiss Federal Office of Energy, Presence Switzerland and the World Economic Forum's Centre for Cybersecurity - the Group has assembled key stakeholders to address the questions of trust and sustainability in the energy sector. A panel discussion will be held during the Annual Meeting at the House of Switzerland.

The panel is composed of André Kudelski, Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, Roberto Bocca, Head of Shaping the Future of Energy & Materials, Head of Partner Engagement Europe & N. America and Member of the Executive Committee of the World Economic Forum, Benoît Revaz, Director of the Swiss Federal Office of Energy, Dr. Gabriela Hug, Professor at the Power Systems Laboratory, ETH Zürich, and Claudio Facchin, CEO of ABB Power Grids. The discussion will focus on how the energy sector is addressing renewable energy and cyber-resilience.

"It is important to achieve a transition to a more sustainable, cost-effective, and secure global energy system that addresses global challenges while creating value. This must be done without upsetting the balance of the 'energy triangle' that is security and access, environmental sustainability and economic development and growth," said André Kudelski.

André Kudelski will also take part in the WEF's Global Cybersecurity Outlook session with Jürgen Stock, Secretary-General of INTERPOL, David Garfield, CEO and Co-Founder of Garrison, Laura Deaner, Global Chief Information Security Officer of S&P Global and Samir Saran, President of the Observer Research Foundation. As the annual cost of cyberattacks is expected to reach $6 trillion by 2021, the panel will discuss the trends that are shaping cybersecurity in the near future.

In addition to its participation in these high-level discussions, the Kudelski Group also secures the identity and access management system of the Annual Meeting held in Davos, Switzerland, as well as during the WEF's other major meetings held throughout the year.

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

Media Contacts

Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group

Director - media relations

+41 79 647 61 71

+1 (415) 962-5005

cedric.alber@nagra.com