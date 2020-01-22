Synlab Bondco PLC (IRSH) Synlab Bondco PLC: South East London Pathology Procurement / Speculation/Press Reports 22-Jan-2020 / 17:36 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SYNLAB BONDCO PLC / SYNLAB UNSECURED BONDCO PLC South East London Pathology Procurement SYNLAB BONDCO PLC / SYNLAB UNSECURED BONDCO PLC ("the Company") notes the speculation/press reports concerning the participation of SYNLAB in the South East London Pathology Procurement (OJEU Reference 2018/S 158-362262) being conducted by Guy's & St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust and King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust ("the Trusts"). The Trusts have informed SYNLAB of its selection as the preferred new strategic partner for delivery of the Trusts' pathology services and the pathology services of South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust and Royal Brompton and Harefield NHS Foundation Trust, as well as GP access across South East London. The Trusts have, however, stressed that this does not mean a contract has been awarded to SYNLAB and that no formal decision to award has yet been taken by the Trusts' respective boards. The Trusts are preparing a full business case that will require review and approval of the Trusts' boards. Only at this point, and once certain key criteria have been met, can a contract be awarded. The Trusts anticipate making a decision on contract award by April 2020, following which there will be a standstill period in accordance with the UK's Public Contracts Regulations 2015. Enquiries: Daniel Herbert (SYNLAB Group) Tel: +49 (0) 69 92 03 71 83 Email: daniel.herbert@fticonsulting.com ISIN: XS1117292984, XS1117292802, XS1117293016, XS1117293289 Category Code: TEN TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 5493007KBBOGQWJ10272 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 42112 EQS News ID: 959101 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2020 12:36 ET (17:36 GMT)