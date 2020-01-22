TBD Media Launches Brand New Video Hub for Davos 2020

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TBD Media Group is delighted to announce the launch of its brand new video hub, www.davosinterviews.com . The hub will showcase a series of issue-led video interviews with business leaders from around the world.

TBD Media's world-renowned production team travelled to Davos, Switzerland, to meet with prominent business leaders, conducting interviews on the ideas and innovations at the top of global agendas at this year's forum.

Following the success of 2019's smaller-scale campaign, TBD Media is expanding this year's edition to feature dozens more of the world's most prominent corporate and public figures.

Every year, leaders from the public and private sectors gather in Davos to debate the challenges faced today by society and business alike, and to begin to draw up a roadmap to overcoming those challenges. This year, TBD Media has struck up an exclusive video campaign to bring the insight of Davos to the world, and the newly-launched hub is the platform for that debate.

The Davos 2020 Interviews hub is the latest in a clutch of bespoke video campaigns produced by TBD Media Group, which travels the world to tell the stories shaping the world of tomorrow. Amongst the topics featured on this year's hub are: ecology, finance, economy, technology, society, geopolitics and industry.

The world is facing unprecedented change and challenge. Adaptability, agility, innovation and fluidity are no longer optional buzzwords to append to an 'About Us' page - they must become vital aspects of any business structure. Open debate fosters these characteristics by sharing ideas and connecting with stakeholders around the world.

This is the full list of organisations participating in the Davos 2020 initiative:

Planetway Prometheum Cayman Islands Jumptuit Arrival Brown Advisory BetterUp Inc Jacobs Levy Equity Management Argentum Asset Management LEKOIL SMS Group GmBH The Esteé Lauder Companies Nobel Environmental Technologies Bayer AG L.E.K. Consulting Luminator Technology Group Resilient/City Terra Firma Lakeside Env Cons Brummer & Partners Ecolog International Henkel Risk Management Solutions Japan Airlines Dartmouth College Katjesgreenfood GEA Group AG

Driven by a vision to inspire pragmatic debate and idea-sharing, TBD Media Group has offices in London, Berlin, New York, Frankfurt, San Diego and Cyprus, and its content is distributed via top-tier, international news titles.

To follow updates from the Davos 2020 campaign hub, visit the website here: https://davosinterviews.com/

Contact: Alexander Williams, Tel: + 44(0)20-3553-3664