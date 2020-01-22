The "Europe Human Insulin Market 2020-2026 by Product Type (Drugs, Delivery Devices), Application (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Others), Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe human insulin market accounted for $7.61 billion in 2019 and will grow by 7.06% annually over forecast years.

Highlighted with 37 tables and 56 figures, this 111-page report Europe Human Insulin Market 2020-2026 by Product Type (Drugs, Delivery Devices), Application (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Others), Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe human insulin market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product Type

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type

3.2 Human Insulin Drugs

3.3 Human Insulin Delivery Devices

4 Segmentation of Europe Human Insulin Drugs Market by Drug Product

4.1 Market Overview by Drug Product

4.2 Modern Human Insulin

4.2.1 Modern Human Insulin by Type

4.2.2 Modern Human Insulin by Brand

4.3 Traditional Human Insulin

4.3.1 Traditional Human Insulin by Type

4.3.2 Traditional Human Insulin by Brand

5 Segmentation of Europe Human Insulin Delivery Devices Market by Device Product

5.1 Market Overview by Product

5.2 Syringes

5.3 Pens

5.4 Pumps

5.5 Other Devices

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

6.1 Market Overview by Application

6.2 Type 1 Diabetes

6.3 Type 2 Diabetes

6.4 Gestational Diabetes and Prediabetes

7 Segmentation of Europe Market by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel

7.2 Hospital Pharmacies

7.3 Retail Pharmacies

7.4 Online Pharmacies

8 European Market 2019-2026 by Country

8.1 Overview of European Market

8.2 Germany

8.3 UK

8.4 France

8.5 Spain

8.6 Italy

8.7 Rest of European Market

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles:

Astra Zeneca PLC

Biocon

Eli Lilly

Exir

Julphar

Novo Nordisk AS

Pfizer

Sanofi Aventis

Sedico

Wockhardt

10 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

