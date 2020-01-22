The "Europe Hernia Repair Market 2020-2026 by Product Type, Surgery Type, Hernia Type, End-user, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe hernia repair market reached $1,102.1 million in 2019 and will grow by 4.3% over 2020-2026 owing to the rising hernia diseases and need for hernia repair in the region.

Highlighted with 36 tables and 46 figures, this 110-page report Europe Hernia Repair Market 2020-2026 by Product Type, Surgery Type, Hernia Type, End-user, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe hernia repair market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product Type

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type

3.2 Fixation Devices

3.2.1 Tack

3.2.2 Staple

3.2.3 Suture

3.2.3 Glue

3.3 Consumables (Mesh)

3.3.1 Biological Mesh

3.3.2 Synthetic Mesh

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Surgery Type

4.1 Market Overview by Surgery Type

4.2 Open-Tension Free Repair

4.3 Laparoscopic Tension Free Repair

4.4 Tension Repair

4.5 Robotic-Assisted Hernia Repair

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Hernia Type

5.1 Market Overview by Hernia Type

5.2 Umbilical

5.3 Incisional

5.4 Femoral

5.5 Inguinal

5.6 Paraumbilical

5.7 Epigastric

5.8 Other Hernia Types

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by End-user

6.1 Market Overview by End-user

6.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.3 Clinics

6.4 Hospitals

7 European Market 2019-2026 by Country

7.1 Overview of European Market

7.2 Germany

7.3 UK

7.4 France

7.5 Spain

7.6 Italy

7.7 Rest of European Market

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles:

Becton, Dickinson And Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Cook Medical, Inc.

Cousin Biotech

Duomed Group

Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson Johnson)

Getinge AB

Herniamesh S.r.l.

Integra Lifesciences Holding Corp.

LifeCell Corp. (Allergan)

MAQUET Holding B.V. Co. KG.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic PLC.

Olympus Corp.

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

TransEasy Medical Tech. Co., Ltd.

Via Surgical Ltd.

W. L. Gore Associates, Inc.

9 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

