Europe automated guided vehicle (AGV) market accounted for $772.8 million in 2019 and will grow at a 2019-2026 CAGR of 9.72%.

Highlighted with 35 tables and 60 figures, this 128-page report Europe Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Vehicle Type, Navigation Technology, Battery Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe automated guided vehicle (AGV) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Offering

3.1 Market Overview by Offering

3.2 Hardware

3.3 Software

3.4 Service Support

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Vehicle Type

4.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type

4.2 Tow Vehicles

4.3 Unit Load Carriers

4.4 Forklift Vehicles

4.5 Pallet Trucks

4.6 Assembly Line Vehicles

4.7 Hybrid Vehicles

4.8 Other Vehicles

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Navigation Technology

5.1 Market Overview by Navigation Technology

5.2 Optical Tape Guidance

5.3 Laser Guidance

5.4 Natural Features Guidance

5.5 Vision Guidance

5.6 Magnetic Guidance

5.7 Inductive Guidance

5.8 Other Navigation Technologies

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Battery Type

6.1 Market Overview by Battery Type

6.2 Lead Battery

6.3 Lithium-Ion Battery

6.4 Nickel-based Battery

6.5 Other Batteries

7 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

7.1 Market Overview by Application

7.2 Transportation

7.3 Distribution

7.4 Storage

7.5 Assembly

7.6 Packaging

6.6 Trailer Loading and Unloading

6.7 Other Applications

8 Segmentation of Europe Market by Industry Vertical

8.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

8.2 Manufacturing Industries

8.3 Commercial Venues

8.4 Military and Defense

8.5 Other Verticals

9 European Market 2019-2026 by Country

9.1 Overview of European Market

9.2 Germany

9.3 UK

9.4 France

9.5 Spain

9.6 Italy

9.7 Rest of European Market

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

10.3 Company Profiles:

AGVE Group

Balyo Inc.

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Dematic Corp.

Egemin Automation Inc.

EK Automation

Elettric80 SpA

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.

inVia Robotics, Inc.

JBT Corporation

Kollmorgen

KMH Systems, Inc.

Locus Robotics

Schaefer Systems International, Inc.

Seegrid Corporation

Swisslog Holding Ltd.

System Logistics Spa

Toyota Industries Corporation

Transbotics

11 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

11.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

11.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

