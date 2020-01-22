Path to Tokyo: The World's Premier Skate Competition Exclusive World Skate Sanctioned Series, SLS World Tour Set to Be Worth Highest Point Value in Olympic Qualification System

Celebrating its first decade,the world's premier professional skateboarding series, Street League Skateboarding (SLS), returns in its eleventh season with exciting competitions on three continents, and this year the stakes are even higher with the season leading directly to skateboarding's inaugural Olympic debut. As the exclusive series sanctioned by World Skate, the IOC recognized skateboarding governing body, the 2020 World Skate Street League Skateboarding (WS SLS) World Tour will offer the best skaters in the world a global stage and highest points earning opportunities as they put it all on the line for a chance to compete at the season finale World Championship in London in May, and Olympic Games commencing in Tokyo this July. This season will be filled with unprecedented excitement and history making moments, with podium placement at the 2020 World Championships providing skaters a straight shot into the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200122005705/en/

The WS SLS World Tour competitions and compelling storylines are celebrated on SLS' social channels, positioned inside the Top 20 for digital engagement amongst global sports properties. Each event also features a thriving Women's Division, including the first-ever female World Champion and World Skate Athlete Representative, Leticia Bufoni, and rising twelve-year-old phenom, Rayssa Leal. SLS authentically showcases and serves the skateboarding community while inspiring the next generation, supporting its social presence with live broadcast and highlights coverage on major digital and linear platforms enjoyed by millions of fans worldwide. "It's incredible to see what SLS has created for skateboarding," said Bufoni. "The other athletes and I are excited to continue to compete and push the boundaries of the sport while inspiring our fans around the world, in pursuit of a World Championship and possibly representing our country in the Olympics."

2020 WS SLS World Tour Dates:

WORLD TOUR STOP 1 LAS VEGAS, NV, USA MARCH 27th 28th, 2020 WORLD TOUR STOP 2 BEIJING, CHINA MAY 2nd 3rd, 2020 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP LONDON, UK MAY 22nd 24th, 2020

Founded in 2010, SLS has been the innovative force behind the first-of-its-kind professional competitive street skateboarding League, with major events showcasing an international roster of skateboarding elite as they compete in an easy to follow and thrilling instant scoring format. In partnership with blue-chip brands including Monster Energy who has been a partner since the League's inception, Beats by Dre, G-Shock, Santa Cruz Skateboards, True Skate and Tech Deck, SLS transforms top-tier arenas across the globe into custom designed skate plazas, challenging pros to innovate and take the progression of skateboarding to new heights. These best-in-class live event experiences offer an exciting and accessible entertainment experience for millions of fans tuning in from more than 133 countries world-wide as well as the thousands of excited fans experiencing the high-energy excitement live from the area.

The World Tour attracts the biggest names in skateboarding and has done so for years thanks to its innovative formatting and massive international audience. SLS Men's regular competitors include the likes of Nyjah Huston (USA), Yuto Horigome (JPN), Gustavo Ribeiro (POR), Luan Olivera (BRA), Kelvin Hoefler (BRA), Shane O'Neill (AUS), and Dashawn Jordan (USA) while the Women's field is equally as stacked and includes the likes of Leticia Bufoni (BRA), Pamela Rosa (BRA), Rayssa Leal (BRA), Aori Nishimura (JPN), Candy Jacobs (NED), and Mariah Duran (USA).

For more Street League Skateboarding news, including the world tour, broadcast information, and more, go to www.streetleague.com and follow Street League Skateboarding on Instagramand Facebook

About Street League Skateboarding

Since its inception in 2010, Street League Skateboarding (SLS) has taken street skateboarding from a disparate collection of independent events to renowned global competition. With a premium qualification system of amateur-to-professional progression and thrilling live events hosted in world-class arenas, the SLS World Tour is the preeminent professional street skateboarding competition series. Events take place on custom-built, one-of-a-kind, SLS-certified plazas in major cities around the world, with the best skateboarders competing for the highest stakes. For more information, visit www.streetleague.com.

About World Skate

World Skate, founded in 1924 in Switzerland, works to unify the unique characteristics of skateboarding and roller sports, and to promote their global development. By providing a modern platform for the management of all disciplines, it supports autonomy and fosters authenticity in their governance. World Skate currently recognizes 124 National Federations and is the IOC recognized governing body for skateboarding. For more information, please visit www.worldskate.org

Creative Assets

Photos:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/a4lezmjgnidoezp/AACQqjmzqtQDPplBGAIBoqqIa?dl=0

Video:

https://etn.box.com/s/9nt5y9d9i418irtbm3pjzhz11p37x2qc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200122005705/en/

Contacts:

SLS PR Contacts

Reid Vokey, Global Director of Public Relations

media@streetleague.com

World Skate Contacts

Simona Mercuri, World Skate Communication Manager, communication@worldskate.org

Jeff Landi, World Skate Skateboarding Communication Manager, jeff.landi@worldskate.org