Technavio has been monitoring the global variable frequency drives market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 5.11 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 160-page report with TOC on "Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market Analysis Report by End-Users (food and beverages, water and wastewater treatment, oil and gas, power generation, mining and metals, and other end-users), Type (low voltage drives and medium voltage drives), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the growing need for energy-efficient equipment. In addition, the advent of IoT in variable frequency drives is expected to boost the growth of the variable frequency drives (VFD) market.

Factors such as the growing demand for power and the shortage of electricity have compelled governments to introduce various regulations for efficient use of electricity and achieve sustainable economic growth. Hence, industrial operators are increasingly adopting energy-efficient equipment such as variable frequency drives to meet various regulatory standards and mandates. Variable frequency drives allow industry operators to adjust the voltage/frequency as per the demand and help reduce energy consumption and total energy loss. With the growing focus toward energy efficiency in industrial applications, the demand for variable frequency drives (VFD) will increase significantly during the forecast period.

Major Five Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market Companies:

ABB

ABB operates its business through segments such as Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, and Power Grids. General purpose low voltage drives, Micro low voltage drives, and Medium Voltage drives are some of the key offerings of the company.

Danfoss

Danfoss operates its business through segments such as Danfoss Power Solutions, Danfoss Cooling, Danfoss Drives, and Danfoss Heating. Some of the key offerings of the company include VLT low voltage drives, VACON low voltage drives, and VACON 3000.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. operates its business through segments such as Architecture Software and Control Products Solutions. Some of the key offerings of the company include PowerFlex 755T, Medium voltage drives, and Compact drives.

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric operates its business through segments such as Low Voltage (Building), Medium Voltage (Infrastructure), Industrial Automation (Industry), and Secure Power (IT). Low voltage AC machine drives, Medium Voltage AC process drives, and Low voltage AC general purpose drives are some of the key offerings of the company.

Siemens

Siemens operates its business through segments such as Power and gas, Energy management, Building technologies, Mobility, Digital factory, Process industries and drives, Siemens Healthineers, Siemens Gamesa renewable energy, and Financial services (SFS). The company offers a wide range of variable frequency drives. Some of the key offerings include SINAMICS PERFECT HARMONY GH 150, SINAMICS PERFECT HARMONY GH 180, SINAMICS SM 120 CM, SINAMICS SM 150, SINAMICS GM 150, SINAMICS GL 150, and SINAMICS SL 150.

Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Food and beverages

Water and wastewater treatment

Oil and gas

Power generation

Mining and metals

Other end-users

Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

