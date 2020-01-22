The "France Agriculture Tractors Market-Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The tractor market in France was worth USD 2.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2024.

Farming is one of France's most important industries. The country is self-sufficient in all food supplies such as cereal crops, meat, fruit, and vegetables. The agriculture sector in France is fragmented with many small farm holdings producing high-quality products and mechanized large farms. Although industrial farming is widely adopted in France, a large section of farmers still prefer traditional techniques and bio-farms. The agriculture sector in France has prioritized the use of new technologies to advance agriculture, increase profitability and boost competitiveness.

The Government is also framing policies to modernize agriculture to fight against climate change. All these factors have specified mechanization in agriculture as a very vital measure. Tractor, which forms the base of farm mechanization, is the most important segment in the agri-equipment market.

Over the past five years, farmers in France have started adopting new technologies but the high cost is a major concern. The French Government have framed programs to support and finance for the purchase of agriculture machinery and equipment, as well as training for the operators of agricultural machinery. Moreover, the policies of the Government to promote agriculture exports is aiding the growth of the agriculture mechanization beginning with the use of tractors. All these factors are driving the tractor market in France. However, the slow adoption rate of mechanization by small and marginal farmers hinders the growth of the market.

The market has been segmented based on the:

End applications: Utility, Row crop, Garden type, Orchard type, Rotary tillers, and Implement carriers.

Horse Power: Below 40 HP, 40 HP-100 HP and Above 100 HP

Wheel Type: Two Wheel and Four Wheel

Competitive Landscape

The major players in the market are focused on strengthening the distribution and service network, creating market awareness, research innovations, and collaborating with financial institutes to support farmers.

Key Deliverables

Market trends since 2015 and five-year forecasts of market growth

Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends

Identifying opportunity spaces across segments

Supply demand side trend and analysis

Price trend analysis, investment prospects and competition pattern

Insights on the growth potential of the market

Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments strategies adopted

Competitive landscape of the industry

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Scope of the Study

1.3 Assumptions

2. Summary

3. Industry Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.1.1 Growing access to subsidies and credits for Farm Machinery in Asia

3.1.2 Push for agriculture mechanization from policy makers

3.1.3 Focus to increase cropping intensity

3.1.4 Dwindling agriculture laborers due to Urbanization

3.2 Restraints

3.2.1 Diminishing area under agriculture

3.2.2 Increased number of fragmented landholding in Asia

3.2.2 Consolidating farmland under contract farming co-operatives

3.3 Opportunities

3.3.1 Growing emphasis on Precision farming

3.3.2 Hill Agriculture

3.3.3 Gender friendly tools and Equipment

3.3.4 Crop Specific Package of machines

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Bargaining power of Suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of Buyers

3.4.3 Degree of Competition

3.4.4 Threat of Substitution

3.4.5 Threat of new entrants

3.5 Future Trends in the Industry

3.6 Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Industry Policies Regulations

3.8 Market Innovations

4. Market Size and Forecast

4.1 Market Share, By Types

4.1.1 Utility Tractors

4.1.2 Row crop tractors

4.1.3 Garden Tractor

4.1.4 Orchard Tractor

4.1.4 Rotary Tillers

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Market Share, By Horse Power

4.2.1 Below 40 HP

4.2.2 40 HP-100 HP

4.2.3 Above 100 HP

4.3 Market Share, By Wheel Type

4.3.1 Two Wheel

4.3.2 Four Wheel

5. Competitive Analysis

5.1 Market Share Analysis

5.2 Growth Strategies of leading players

5.3 Investment and Development Prospects

5.3.1 Investment in past five years

5.3.2 Investment Opportunities

5.4 Competition Pattern

5.4.1 Concentration Ratio

5.4.2 Industry Competition

5.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.5.1 Product Classifications and Their Prices

5.5.2 Factors Influencing Prices

6. Company Profiles

6.1 AGCO Corp.

6.2 Claas KGaA mbH

6.3 CNH Industrial N.V

6.4 Deere and Company

6.5 Deutz-Fahr

6.6 Escorts Limited

6.7 Kubota Corporation

6.8 Kuhn Group

6.9 Mahindra Mahindra Ltd.

6.10 Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd.

6.11 Yanmar Company Limited

