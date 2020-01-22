Young Makeup Brand 3INA Closes 2019 With Impressive Results

The makeup brand 3INA doubled its number of doors in 2019 and has ambitious plans for 2020

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3INA was created in 2016 with a view to disrupt the 'one-size-fits-all' definition of beauty. Its founders Mark Eve and Pablo Rivera believe that beauty should be REAL, HONEST and FUN, so they built a brand all about color and self-expression, committed to offering high-quality cruelty free products at an affordable price.

2019 has been a year of impressive growth for 3INA. In the past 12 months it has doubled its turnover and its number of doors comparing to 2018, finishing the year with 90 points of sale in 18 countries as well as 35 online platforms.

During this year 3INA has opened new markets in different regions: Russia , Mexico , Philippines , Thailand , … In less than a year Russia has proven to be a key market with the opening of 15 doors with Golden Apple , the fastest growing beauty player in the country.

, , , , … In less than a year has proven to be a key market with the opening of 15 doors with , the fastest growing beauty player in the country. Chile is also a very promising market where 3INA opened 8 monobrand boutiques and corners at Falabella, one of the biggest department stores in LATAM.

is also a very promising market where 3INA opened 8 monobrand boutiques and corners at Falabella, one of the biggest department stores in LATAM. In Spain , its home market, the company opened 20 POS in the last 3 months closing the year with a total of 29 doors.

, its home market, the company opened 20 POS in the last 3 months closing the year with a total of 29 doors. The brand partners with the best global e-tailers like Macy's and Falabella in addition to existing onces like Zalando, ASOS, Amazon, Feelunique, Lookfantastic, Namshi and TMall among others…

3INA has opened its first travel retail corners hand in hand with Lagardère in France

For 2020 the Spanish makeup brand will focus on consolidating its positions in its key markets as well as the opening of new strategic countries:

Increase the number of doors from 29 to 50 in El Corte Inglés, Primor and Arenal in Spain .

in . Make a big step in the US market by opening simultaneously 90 points of sales and online channel with Macy's in the first quarter.

Reinforce its positions in LATAM market hand in hand with Liverpool in Mexico and Falabella In Chile

This fast growth is due to the flexibility and ability to adapt the business format to each market (either monobrand boutique, corner or gondola). The company makes exhaustive market research for each new country entry and channel in order to optimize its presence either in department stores, multibrand beauty stores, on-line or in travel retail.

In less than four years 3INA has positioned itself as a top global indie beauty brand. This success is attributed to its fully inclusive, authentic, and fun approach to beauty offering high quality products at affordable prices. The brand encourages self-expression and playfulness when using the range, with no regard to boundaries or borders, and this in turn contributes to the brand's wider vision of launching the global #3INAMovement.

Following on from this impressive expansion, the brand now has its sights set on becoming 100% vegan and to update the packaging based on a new strong concept linking colors and shade numbers through the whole range of products.

So, if you have not tried 3INA yet… This is the perfect time to do it!

Available to purchase online at https://3ina.com/ or in select 3INA stores worldwide.

Follow us: @3INA

Oh, and it's pronounced MEE-NAH.

Join the #3INAMovement

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1080729/3INA_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1080730/3INA_Product_Range.jpg