Agency 41: Costa Mesa Startup Pushes the Limits of Digital Marketing Through Productizing Services

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / Agency 41 announced today the launch of a specific brand, which will allow clients to access the agency's cutting-edge digital marketing expertise. Their unique brand of content marketing and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) focuses on analyzing market data to produce actionable insights and deliver top tier results. Instead of working with an account or project manager, each client has access to a product manager, "as digital marketers based out of Orange County, we are on a mission to add value to businesses worldwide," said Reza Sarmadi, Founder and CEO.



Reza Sarmadi, Product Marketing Director and CEO of Agency 41

This year, Agency 41 will be on the front lines of cutting-edge SEO due to their in-house expertise and novel digital marketing methodology. Cultivating relationships with clients and providing around the clock access and expertise sets Agency 41 apart in its industry.

"The Agency 41 platform is an industry first, giving clients access to savvy analytics and experts. Presently the digital market is saturated with professionals, who are not easily accessible and do not meet the client's specific cadre of business," stated Sarmadi. "Customer success comes from sustainable and credible experiences, and at the core is collaborative communication."

Innovation and Accessibility are essential for a company to thrive, according to Sarmadi. "There are no shortcuts. SEO is all about authority. Content and authority are now more important than ever to gain and keep traction. Therefore, clients need fresh content constantly and an outreach team to propagate that content." Sarmadi believes that effective digital marketing in 2020 requires involving a product manager who knows the customer. Agency 41 provides expertise in digital marketing as well as its methodology of product marketing, which sustains and propels a client's brand.

Creating a relationship with customers is successful for the brand because it brings involvement with their digital audience. "To focus on the client, their story, and their brand, and to use lean and agile methodology to productize their business is our aim," said Sarmadi. This novel method of providing expert product managers as the key person for their clients is used by Agency 41 and has successfully set them apart from other agencies.

With the launch of its unique brand, Agency 41 aims to propel clients to new levels of digital marketing success.

Contact:

Heather Morris

Public Relations Specialist

Agency 41

Direct phone: (949) 799-1330

Email: heather@agency41.com

