Cantor Benny Rogosnitzky Sings at 20th Annual Melave Malka of Congregation and Yeshiva Heichal Moshe

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / Cantor Benny Rogosnitzky was proud to sing at the 20th annual Melave Malka of Congregation and Yeshiva Heichal Moshe. The event took place on January 11, 2020, at the Jewish Center at 131 West 86th Street in New York City.

The event was in honor of the 19th yahrtzeit of Rabbi Zev Zvi Vorhand. In Yiddish, a yahrtzeit is the anniversary of a person's death.

Cantor Benny Rogosnitzky serves as Cantor of the Park East Synagogue on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. He lectures on cantorial music and its application to prayer.

The annual Melave Malka featured keynote speaker Yitzchak Dovid Grossman, who is Chief Rabbi of Migdal HaEmek, founder of Migdal Ohr educational institutions, and a member of the Chief Rabbinate Council of Israel. In addition to Cantor Benny Rogosnitzky, the event also featured Cantor Zevi Muller, Cantor at the West Side Institutional Synagogue, as a musical interlude.

About Cantor Benny Rogosnitzky

Benny Rogosnitzky has over 25 years of experience as a Cantor, currently serving as Cantor of the prestigious Park East Synagogue on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Prior to this appointment, he served for 13 years as Cantor of the Jewish Center on the Upper West Side. Cantor Benny is known for lecturing widely on Cantorial music and its application to prayer. He has acted as a guide and mentor for many other Cantors and is involved with several charitable organizations. Cantor Benny Rogosnitzky is heavily involved in his local community as well as the wider Jewish community.

