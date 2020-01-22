Kruger Cowne Talent Management are extremely proud to announce their new, and exclusive client, Dame Helena Morrissey who has chosen to join their select group of iconic talent for commercial public speaking, branding, appearances and publishing.

Helena is a most accomplished public and business keynote speaker, able to offer her uniquely dynamic perspective on practical solutions to the myriad conundrums facing companies in today's ever-changing commercial landscape.

Helena will be available to speak on career advice for women (and other under-represented groups); creating modern and resilient businesses as well as managing successful ones; creating the change you want to see in both companies and employees; investing responsibly green finance.

Helena also offers her specialist take on what gender equality means for men. She is not afraid to tackle tricky issues head-on and frequently appears in the press to talk about the widening gender pay gap, and general resentment from business professionals who are inclined to dismiss the pursuit of diversity as political correctness.

Gina Kruger, Managing Director of Kruger Cowne said "We are delighted that Dame Helena selected us. She is now a valuable part of the select group of the world leading business, sports and musical icons that we exclusively represent.

Although it's not easy to list Helena Morrissey's many achievements in a few words, game changer, economist, businesswoman, mother and high level campaigner are a good indicator of who she is.

One of the City's highest profile people, Helena has galvanised several investment companies into stratospheric success, with Fortune Magazine describing her as one of the world's 50 greatest leaders.

At the top of her game, she was recently interviewed to be the next governor of the Bank of England, the first woman to be considered for the top job in its 325-year history.

Dame Helena Morissey, financier, campaigner, mother of nine a truly inspirational leader who knows exactly how to talk to a business audience on so many different levels. A woman who truly does make a difference.

About Dame Helena Morrissey

Helena started her City career in New York but when she returned to London she found herself the only woman in the team of 16 fund managers and missed out on a promotion because there was some 'doubt over her commitment with a baby.'

The experience strengthened her resolve to take control of her career and her home life, how to provide for her family and also how to help other women. At Newton Investment Management she was appointed the firm's CEO after seven years, and over the next 15 years profits more than trebled and assets grew from £20bn to £50bn. She launched the 30% Club to improve gender balance on UK corporate boards in 2010. Nine years later women represent over 30% FTSE350 directors, up from less than ten percent. The U.K is the only country to have achieved such progress without legislation.

