The global artificial intelligence (AI) market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 33% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200122005379/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global artificial intelligence (AI) market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The adoption of AI has helped many organizations to reduce costs and provide better service to customers. AI can also be used to deploy health-focused strategies to enhance the well-being of employees. Moreover, insights provided by AI help organizations to efficiently monitor various processes in real-time and smoothen the learning and development activities. This improves employee engagement, thereby boosting productivity. Many such benefits offered by AI have increased its adoption across enterprises, which is driving the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30994

As per Technavio, the increase in cloud-based AI services will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Increase in Cloud-Based AI Services

Many companies, particularly SMEs are exhibiting strong demand for cloud-based AI-services. This is because they are a much cheaper and viable option for enterprises that have budget constraints. This is encouraging public cloud players to offer a wide range of cloud-based AI products and services. For instance, in February 2019, Microsoft launched the Azure Internet of Things Edge Runtime, which allows developers to edit and customize applications on edge.

"Alternative solutions to GPU for accelerating AI workloads and the increased adoption of AI in the professional services industry will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global artificial intelligence (AI) marketbyend-users (retail, banking, manufacturing, healthcare, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the increasing investments in AI by technology giants in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200122005379/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/