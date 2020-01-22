Round13 Capital Announces $125 Million Closing of Second Venture Fund And Launch Of New Later Stage Growth Equity Fund

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / Round13 Capital ("Round13"), Canada's premier entrepreneur-focused growth equity investor, announced two new funds today, bringing total capital under management to over $325 million.

Round13 recently closed approximately $125 million for Round13 Fund II ("Round13 Fund II"). Round13 Fund II's strategy will be consistent with that of Round13's first fund, the Founders Fund, which actively invests in and advises rapidly growing, Canadian-based technology companies that have proven product-market fit and are ready to scale. Round13's current portfolio includes active investments in 14 companies.

Round13 is also pleased to announce the launch and $100 million first closing of a new late-stage growth equity fund, Round13 Growth, to be headed by well-respected technology advisor and financier Sanjiv Samant.

During his professional career Sanjiv has advised a wide variety of late-stage Canadian growth companies on M&A, IPO and capital raising initiatives, including leading transactions for almost all public software-as-a-service companies in Canada. Trusted clients have included Lightspeed POS, Shopify, Kinaxis, Halogen, Pure Technologies, Solium, COM DEV International, Bridgewater Systems and RuggedCom among many others.

Round13 Growth will invest in late-stage growth opportunities including those in technology and healthcare, as well as more traditional industries where an opportunity for technology enablement exists. Round13 Growth will be solely focused on Canadian-based growth companies where the firm's knowledge, experience and relationships can be utilized to help drive growth as well as positively and actively influence outcomes.

With this announcement, Round13 has firmly established itself as the leading entrepreneur-focused multi-stage equity capital provider for early to late-stage Canadian growth companies.

Bruce Croxon, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Round13, said: "With the announcement of these two new funds, Round13 has catapulted itself into the top tier of growth equity funds and is perhaps the only firm of its size focused solely on Canadian entrepreneurs. We are ecstatic to have Sanjiv Samant on board to spearhead the new Round13 Growth fund as we continue to support Canadian businesses throughout their many stages of development. We couldn't think of anyone who has more experience or a better skill set to work with late-stage growth companies as they ultimately move towards a liquidity event. We believe Sanjiv will make a valuable contribution across the entire Round13 portfolio of companies."

Sanjiv Samant, Managing Partner of Round13 Growth, said: "I am thrilled to join an absolutely top-notch group of professionals at Round13, and am eager to help fill the market void in Canada for value-added late-stage growth capital."

About Round13 Capital

Round13 Capital is the premier multi-stage, entrepreneur-focused growth equity investor for Canadian companies. For more information, please visit www.round13capital.com.

