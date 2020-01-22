Subscribe Technologies Inc.: Subscribe Technologies Scales VPN Business

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / Subscribe Technologies Inc. (CSE:SAAS)(OTCQB:SRBBF)(Frankfurt:6GQ) ("Subscribe" or "the Company") reports that its VPN (Virtual-Private-Network) businesses GamerVPN and BladeVPN, have shown tremendous opportunity for user adoption and revenue growth in 2020.

News Release Highlights

New VPN service for inexperienced users in development targeting global market

North American VPN adoption underway

Unprecedented growth of VPN use in emerging markets

New marketing techniques for social networks help increase ROI

Subscribe Technologies has positioned itself though previously announced acquisitions, to provide advanced VPN services to users in both commercial applications requiring encryption and privacy services and in low latency gaming applications related to esports through the Company's wholly owned GamerVPN.com and BladeVPN.com assets.

The global VPN market is predicted to reach 69.2 billion by 2025 and is projected to grow with a striking growth rate of 18.26% over the forecast period in to 2025 a research report presented by Big Market Research suggests. The VPN market is propelled by the rising number of advanced and complex cybersecurity threats, privacy issues and regional censorship issues.

President and CEO Paul Dickson reports "Our VPN services have advanced Subscribe Technologies to take part in the North American VPN adoption like what has happened with the Euro-Asia adoption of VPN services. Using a VPN is an absolute requirement for any company or individual connected to the Internet. Those connected need to understand that their data is exposed to others on a shared network, especially when connected to the Internet in public Wi-Fi areas such as café's and airports."

The Asia Pacific VPN Market is projected to attain a growth rate of over 20% during the forecast timeline. The market is driven by the increasing penetration of smartphones and other internet-enabled devices in the region. Furthermore, the digitalization activities in the region and the rapid adoption of the cloud and digital mobility solutions among SMBs also augment the demand for VPN solutions.

Also, behind the market growth is the sheer number of individual VPN users, which has been increasing at breakneck speed. Those in restricted countries and emerging markets lead the pack. Internet users make up the bulk of VPN users, significantly contributing to the market's growth.

Recent statistical reports indicated:

A quarter of global Internet users report using VPN every day or nearly every day (go-globe.com).

Asia Pacific (30%), Latin America (23%) and the Middle East (19%) lead in VPN use (globalwebindex.com).

Thailand (24%) and Indonesia (22%) users are most likely to use VPN to access entertainment content (globalwebindex.com).

Younger generations (16 to 24-year-olds) and males (62%) top VPN user groups (statista.com).

Subscribe Technologies has been refining marketing methods intended for use on major social networks that yield a high ROI in terms of marketing dollars spent, enabling the Company to grow its user base exponentially.

Mr. Dickson states "Our technology and business model are scalable and automated from registration to reoccurring billing, enabling us to focus our efforts on marketing and further development. Operating costs are very low while profit margins are high which will be detailed in a future subscriber analysis report."

Pricing plans for GamerVPN and BladeVPN range from $3.99 USD per month and up depending on packages and payment plans.

GamerVPN's target audience are esports users that require low latency VPN services in order to gain a competitive edge over their opponents while BladeVPN is targeting businesses requiring bulk VPN accounts and dedicated service.

The Company is launching a new VPN service in a few months branded as SubscribeVPN. The service in development will simplify the device configuration process and streamline pricing to attract novice users that require a quick and easy method of encrypting and securing personal data without having any technical knowledge. SubscribeVPN is intended for the masses on a global scale, it will be the Company's mandate to scale our VPN businesses throughout 2020.

CEO, Paul Dickson says, "There is a need for a simplified VPN service for those not as technically inclined as some, hence why I believe we can offer this with SubscribeVPN."

Why use a VPN?

Privacy is your right

Hide your internet activity from ISP

Use public Wi-Fi with less risk

Access your media streaming service content anywhere

Stop websites and social networks from tracking you

Bypass your government's internet censorship

Secure your VOIP phone calls

Access to less expensive flight tickets and rental services

Virtual-Private-Network (VPN)

A virtual private network provides online privacy and anonymity by creating a private network from a public internet connection. VPNs mask your IP address, so your online actions are virtually untraceable. Most important, VPN services establish secure and encrypted connections to offer greater privacy than even a secured Wi-Fi hotspot.

About Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Software-as-a-Service is a cloud-based business model allowing companies to offer services worldwide, and grow their user base exponentially, with scale, and modest relative additional operating costs to do same.

About Subscribe Technologies

Subscribe Technologies (CSE: SAAS, OTCQB: SRBBF, Frankfurt: 6GQ) develops, partners with, acquires, and invests in cloud-based software as a service (SAAS) solutions.

To learn more about Subscribe Technologies, please visit www.subscribetech.com.

